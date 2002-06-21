Hallmark for sale?

Hallmark Cards could dispose of all or part of its two-thirds stake in Crown

Media Holdings, which operates the Hallmark Channel, said a newspaper report

Friday.

The Wall Street Journal said News Corp., Discovery and MGM were among

potential suitors.

Hallmark denies it's looking to sell but says it has been approached to

develop a partnership.

A Crown Media spokesperson said, "Hallmark has been approached by certain

parties that may want to develop strategic relationships."

Crown Media would not reveal details of those talks or say who they were

with.