Hallmark for sale?
Hallmark Cards could dispose of all or part of its two-thirds stake in Crown
Media Holdings, which operates the Hallmark Channel, said a newspaper report
Friday.
The Wall Street Journal said News Corp., Discovery and MGM were among
potential suitors.
Hallmark denies it's looking to sell but says it has been approached to
develop a partnership.
A Crown Media spokesperson said, "Hallmark has been approached by certain
parties that may want to develop strategic relationships."
Crown Media would not reveal details of those talks or say who they were
with.
