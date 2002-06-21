Hallmark for sale?

Hallmark Cards Inc. could dispose of all or part of its two-thirds stake in Crown Media Holdings Inc., which operates Hallmark Channel, a newspaper report

Friday said.

The Wall Street Journal said News Corp., Discovery Communications Inc. and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. were among

potential suitors.

Hallmark denied that it's looking to sell but said it has been approached to

develop a partnership.

A Crown spokesperson said, "Hallmark has been approached by certain

parties that may want to develop strategic relationships."

Crown would not reveal details of those talks nor say who they were

with.