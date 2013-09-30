Hallmark Renews 'Cedar Cove' for Second Season

Hallmark Channel has renewed Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove -- the network's first primetime series -- for a second season, which will premiere next year.

The two-hour series pilot debuted July 20 as the top primetime ad-supported movie of the week and day, with a 2.4 HH rating and more than 3.8 million viewers.

"We are incredibly pleased with the tremendous success of Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove, our first-ever primetime series," said Michelle Vicary, executive VP, programming, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel. "We are so thrilled to work with Debbie Macomber and have the opportunity to bring to life her beloved book series, which was the perfect fit for Hallmark Channel."

The show is based on the popular book series Cedar Cove by author Debbie Macomber.