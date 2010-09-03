Hallmark Ready To Resume Negotiations

A Hallmark Channels spokeswoman said negotiations had not resumed

with AT&T over carriage of its channels on U-verse, but that Hallmark was

"ready and willing" to talk.

An AT&T spokesperson had no comment on the offer beyond

citing AT&T's Sept. 1 statement, which included that its

customers "had been denied a fair deal by Hallmark and Hallmark Movie

Channel" and that U-verse no longer had the rights to carry the channels

as of one minute after midnight on Aug. 31 after the two sides could not come

to terms on a new carriage agreement.

Hallmark says AT&T sent it a termination notice, while

AT&T says it offered to keep the channels on during the impasse, under

existing terms, but Hallmark declined.

Both

sides have declined to comment on the specifics of the impasse

Starz Kids and Turner Classic Movies programming replaced the

channels on U-verse.