Hallmark Ready To Resume Negotiations
A Hallmark Channels spokeswoman said negotiations had not resumed
with AT&T over carriage of its channels on U-verse, but that Hallmark was
"ready and willing" to talk.
An AT&T spokesperson had no comment on the offer beyond
citing AT&T's Sept. 1 statement, which included that its
customers "had been denied a fair deal by Hallmark and Hallmark Movie
Channel" and that U-verse no longer had the rights to carry the channels
as of one minute after midnight on Aug. 31 after the two sides could not come
to terms on a new carriage agreement.
Hallmark says AT&T sent it a termination notice, while
AT&T says it offered to keep the channels on during the impasse, under
existing terms, but Hallmark declined.
Both
sides have declined to comment on the specifics of the impasse
Starz Kids and Turner Classic Movies programming replaced the
channels on U-verse.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.