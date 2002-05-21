Hallmark picks Gilbert

The Hallmark Channel has tapped veteran television actress and Screen Actors

Guild president Melissa Gilbert to introduce its first original series,

Adoption, as host of a Saturday, June 1, special airing.

The series will air regularly Sundays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gilbert, herself adopted, said of the show: "Adoption brings real

stories and real emotions of those involved in the adoption process, and I am

glad to be a part of this heartwarming series."

She is no stranger to heartwarming series, having as a child co-starred in long-running NBC family drama Little House on the

Prairie.