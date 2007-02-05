Hallmark To Market Cartoon Net Cards

Cartoon Network has signed a deal with Hallmark cards.

The greeting card company will have exlusive U.S. and Canadian rights for cards and party items based on shows targeted to kids 2-11, including both existing shows--Ben 10 or My Gym Partner's a Monkey, for example--and shows in development.

The deal does not include the Adult Swim block, which has gotten lots of press lately over the finger-flicking characters from Aqua Teen Hunger Force that triggered the Boston terrorism scare last week.