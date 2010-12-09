Hallmark Lands Co-Op Renewal

Crown Media Holdings, parent of the Hallmark Channel, said Thursday it has renewed its carriage agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative.

Terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed. According to the agreement, NCTC's 1,000 member companies will continue to carry the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel.

According to Crown, its previous NCTC deal expired in March, but the programmer received extensions so the channels were never lost to NCTC members.

"We are delighted to announce the renewal of this affiliation agreement with the NCTC whose member companies are outstanding partners," said Crown CEO Bill Abbott in a statement.

"This new agreement reflects NCTC's and Hallmark Channels' emphasis on quality and service to our respective subscribers and viewers."

To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.