Hallmark honored for Adoption efforts
The Hallmark Channel is being honored Tuesday with a "National Angel" award for
its Adoption series and its community-outreach efforts "to raise
awareness about adoption and foster care."
Hallmark president Lana Corbi was in Washington, D.C., to accept the
award at the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute's annual awards
celebration.
"Hallmark Channel has made great strides in keeping adoption at the forefront
of people's minds," CCAI executive director Kerry
Hasenbalg said.
