Hallmark honored for Adoption efforts

The Hallmark Channel is being honored Tuesday with a "National Angel" award for

its Adoption series and its community-outreach efforts "to raise

awareness about adoption and foster care."

Hallmark president Lana Corbi was in Washington, D.C., to accept the

award at the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute's annual awards

celebration.

"Hallmark Channel has made great strides in keeping adoption at the forefront

of people's minds," CCAI executive director Kerry

Hasenbalg said.