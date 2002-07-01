Hallmark gets M*A*S*H

The Hallmark Channel has picked up classic TV series M*A*S*H from its current cable home on FX.

Hallmark will begin airing all 255 episodes in September 2003 and may run the

series across different dayparts.

Hallmark also acquired rights to the two-and-a-half hour season finale, the

most-watch show in TV history.

FX moved stalwart M*A*S*H into prime time line up last year to replace

struggling off-nets of Ally McBeal.

But the older-skewing series seems a

better match for Hallmark, which will now becomes M*A*S*H's exclusive cable

home.