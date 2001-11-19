Hallmark, In Demand expand deal

Hallmark Entertainment and In Demand have expanded their video-on-demand licensing pact for a selection of features from Hallmark Entertainment's and Crown Media's program libraries.

Under terms of the deal, Hallmark Entertainment and Crown Media will provide In Demand, on a non-exclusive basis, with selected telefilms, miniseries, series and specials housed in their respective libraries for the PPV network's recently launched VOD service. Among the titles included in the deal are Merlin, Gulliver's Travels,/i>, Noah's Ark, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Moby Dick.



The network currently delivers VOD content to Time Warner Cable, Comcast and Cox, and is working on the roll-outs with other MSOs. - Richard Tedesco