Hallmark Crowns Four

Hallmark Channel today announced four executive promotions.

Thomas Baiter joins Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel as director, sales and traffic systems. Based in New York, he will coordinate with vendors, user communities and IT to launch and support sales and traffic systems. He will also supervise the systems’ testing, processing and training. Baiter previously established corporate policies for client tech support as manager, client support for New York ad sales management provider Invision, Inc.

Darren Melameth becomes director, scheduling, for the two channels from senior manager, scheduling/programming. Based in Los Angeles, he will schedule decisions and stunts, screen movies, oversee movie database maintenance and research ratings and trends at the channels’ competitors.

Jillian London becomes director, on-air promotion, from manager, broadcast scheduling. Based in L.A., she will develop and implement promotional scheduling strategies. She started at Hallmark in 2000, assisting the network with its launch as traffic coordinator.

Jenny Hollis moves up to art director, print, pesign group from senior designer. The L.A.-based Hollis will collaborate on brand tone and design.

Hallmark said the promotions were made because of overall growth in the past year. The network plans this year to launch 34 original movies and mini-series, compared to last year’s 12.

Hallmark, owned by Crown Media Holdings, is distributed to 68 million homes. Crown launched linear channel Hallmark Movie Channel in 2004.