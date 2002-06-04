Hallmark Channel, stores team up for first time
The Hallmark Channel said it has gotten a record response from affiliates for
its "Stranded Adventure" sweepstakes, tied to the June 15 and 16 airing of its
original miniseries, Stranded.
More than 145 systems are participating in the five-week promotion.
It is also the first time the channel and the 4,500 co-owned Hallmark stores
have teamed up on a large-scale promotion.
The stores will feature information about the miniseries in conjunction with
Father's Day cards and merchandise.
It clearly won't be the last such cooperative effort.
"The relationship with Hallmark stores will be a key element in our future
plans," said Ron Garfield, senior vice president, network distribution and
service. "The affiliates have been asking for this."
