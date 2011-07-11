Hallmark Channel Parent Renames Itself Crown Media Family Networks

Family-friendly programmer Crown Media Holdings wants to make that message even clearer with its new corporate name.

The parent of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movie Channel and their attendant businesses are now being housed under the umbrella name Crown Media Family Networks, succeeding Crown Media Networks.

According to the company, the moniker modification is a move to reinforce the company's position as a leading provider in quality, family-friendly entertainment and to align its brand more closely with the core attributes its audience has come to value and expect.

Crown Media Family Networks comprises Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, as well as their HD complements, Hallmark Channel HD and Hallmark Movie Channel HD. In addition, Crown Media Networks also encompasses the online offerings of HallmarkChannel.com and HallmarkMovieChannel.com.

"In a recent E-Source Brand Study, Hallmark Movie Channel and Hallmark Channel were named the #1 and #2 most trusted ad-supported Family Friendly Cable Networks among Americans, respectively," said Bill Abbott, president and CEO, Crown Media Holdings, in a statement. "It is clear that our audience looks to Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel for programming that people of all ages can enjoy. This name change is a true reflection of our identity, standards, and mission to create the most entertaining and exceptional family-friendly movies, specials, and series on television."