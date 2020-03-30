Hallmark Channel Launches Ads Thanking ‘Frontline Heroes’

The Hallmark Channel on Monday said it launched a campaign aimed at celebrating frontline heroes during the Coronavirus crisis.

In a series of video spots, stars from the channel’s programming deliver messages of hope and togetherness as well as gratitude to medical personnel, first responders, store clerks and food deliverers.

The first spot features Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert and Holly Robinson Pete. Future spots will showcase Danica McKellar, Kristoffer Polaha, Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, Rachel Boston and Viv Leacock.

At the same time, the cast of Hallmark’s Home & Family have been creating a series of videos featuring workouts, cooking demonstrations and other do-it-yourself tips. The videos are on social media under the handle @HallmarkChannel and the hashtag #CareEnough.

The Hallmark Channel effort follows parent company Hallmark Cards’ pledge to donate 2 million cards to connect people with their loved ones while they’re practicing social distancing.

Free three packs of cards can be obtained at Hallmark.com/CareEnough.