Hallmark, AT&T Back In Negotiations

Hallmark and AT&T's U-verse multichannel video service are

back at the negotiating table in their carriage impasse, according to a

Hallmark source. The sticking point appears to be a simple one: Hallmark wants

more than AT&T is willing to pay.

Hallmark, which is regularly ranked among the top cable nets, has

been pushing for several years for sub fees it believes better reflect that

success than the 4 cents-per-sub it was commanding even as it began regularly cracking

the top 10.

There had been a standstill in talks since last Thursday, but they

were talking again Tuesday as the deadline loomed.

AT&T's contract expires at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning (Sept.

1), though Hallmark has indicated its willingness to allow the signal to

continue to be delivered past that deadline if the two sides have not reached

an agreement. AT&T would not comment on whether it would agree to keep the

channel on as well.

Hallmark has been encouraging viewers to weigh in at AT&T's

Facebook page,

which they have been doing in apparently large numbers, with each posting

getting a response from AT&T.

"Hallmark Channels programs are filled with hope, love, and

good values. It is disappointing that you all are considering getting rid of

these great qualities just to save cold money," read one post (spelling

cleaned up).

"This isn't about us wanting to get rid of the programming

you love, it's about Hallmark making unreasonable demands and working out a

fair deal with so we can continue providing you the channels you enjoy

most," said AT&T in response.

"Wow, I am impressed that AT&T has answered each one of

these concerns directly and individually. Hope Hallmark gets the message that

they need to be a part of the negotiations too!" said another.

Both

sides have apparently gotten the message, but there was no word at press time on

the progress of the new talks.