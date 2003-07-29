Hallmark acquires Matlock , M*A*S*H , more

Hallmark Channel is bulking up its acquired series lineup.

Four will arrive in September, including newly acquired off-nets of

Matlock, Little House on the Prairie and The Lone Ranger, as well as M*A*S*H, which Hallmark picked up from FX. Hallmark will

kick off with the M*A*S*H movie Sept. 1.

Hallmark is also adding JAG to its prime-time lineup in January

2005.

USA Network currently airs JAG in prime time, where it earns consistently

solid ratings, and it will keep rights for non-prime hours.