Hallmark achievements

Hallmark Channel has tapped Laura Masse to be senior VP of marketing for

Crown Media U.S., the channel's parent company.

In the newly created position, Masse will head up Hallmark's marketing

efforts.

Most recently, she was vice president of marketing for American Movie

Classics.

Also, The Hallmark Channel's roll out on Adelphia Communications has reached

the MSO's Buffalo, New York system.

The net picked up 300,000 new subs in Western New York, bringing its total

distribution to about 42 million subs.