Hallmark achievements
Hallmark Channel has tapped Laura Masse to be senior VP of marketing for
Crown Media U.S., the channel's parent company.
In the newly created position, Masse will head up Hallmark's marketing
efforts.
Most recently, she was vice president of marketing for American Movie
Classics.
Also, The Hallmark Channel's roll out on Adelphia Communications has reached
the MSO's Buffalo, New York system.
The net picked up 300,000 new subs in Western New York, bringing its total
distribution to about 42 million subs.
