Hall Heads TNT Programming

Billy Hall, vice president of programming and production for Fox Movie Channel and former director of programming for FX, has joined TNT as VP of programming.

He will oversee all scheduling, programming and budget for the network, based in Atlanta. TNT has branded itself the drama destination and filled its schedule with such shows as Without a Trace, Law & Order, ER, NYPD Blue, Charmed, Judging Amy and Angel.

Phil Oppenheim remains VP of programming for both TNT and TBS. He will continue to be responsible for strategic acquisitions, original development and coordinating the schedules of the two networks.

Hall, Oppenheim and Jeff Carr, VP, programming for TBS, all report to Ken Schwab, SVP of programming.

