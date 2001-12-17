Hall of Fame for Laugh-In

The National Association of Broadcasters will induct comedy-variety show

Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In into its Hall of Fame April 8 in Las

Vegas.

Laugh-In aired on NBC from 1968 through 1973 and starred comedy team Dan

Rowan, Dick Martin and a regular cast of sketch comedians including Lily Tomlin,

Goldie Hawn, Ruth Buzzi, Arte Johnson and Henry Gibson.

The show introduced a number of phrases into the popular vocabulary of the

day, including 'Sock it to me' (famously uttered by, among others,

then-presidential candidate Richard Nixon) and 'Look that up in your Funk and

Wagnalls.'

Its sketch-comedy format was rooted in the variety shows of its day, and its

jokes were often more Fanny Brice than Lenny Bruce, but its new take on old

vaudeville had a counterculture hipness that prefigured shows like Saturday

Night Live and SCTV.

Past program Hall of Fame inductees include SNL, Star Trek,

M*A*S*H and The Honeymooners.