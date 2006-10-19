Hall Of Fame 2006 Inductees

MAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

Mayor of New York and founder of Bloomberg L.P., the financial news service

Michael R. Bloomberg is the 108th Mayor of the City of New York. He was born on February 14, 1942 and raised in Medford, Massachusetts, where his father was the bookkeeper at a local dairy. Mayor Bloomberg's thirst for information and fascination with technology was evident at an early age, and led him to Johns Hopkins University, where he parked cars and took out loans to finance his education. After his college graduation, he gained an MBA from Harvard and in the summer of 1966, he was hired by Salomon Brothers to work on Wall Street. As a young trader, he had been amazed at the archaic nature in which information was stored. So, he created a financial information computer that would collect and analyze different combinations of past and present securities data and deliver it immediately to the user.

Michael Bloomberg



Thanks to the media-mogul-turned-mayor, New York City is a bigger star than ever

By Mark Robichaux -- Broadcasting & Cable, 10/23/2006

PETER CHERNIN

President and Chief Operating Officer, News Corporation;

Chairman and CEO, Fox Group

Peter Chernin has been the number-two executive at News Corp,. since 1996, putting him in charge of the company’s global media operations including Twentieth Century Fox Studio, Fox Broadcasting, Fox Cable Networks and print operations. He initially joined the company in 1989, first as president of primetime entertainment for the then-fledgling Fox Broadcasting network, then at president of Twentieth Century Fox Filmed Entertainment. From 1986 to 1989, Chernin service as president of the startup movie division of TV producer Lormiar. He was previously executive vice president, programming and marketing for Showtime, vice president of development and production at the TV producer David Gerber Company, an editor for Warner Books and associate publicity director of St. Martin’s Press.

Peter Chernin



His politics and demeanor contrast with News Corp.'s, but his drive for success is pure Fox

By John M. Higgins -- Broadcasting & Cable, 10/23/2006

Chernin Reveals Strategy for News Corp.

News Corp. coo reveals his strategy to grow TV, Film and Web in digital era

By John M. Higgins -- Broadcasting & Cable, 10/23/2006

NANCY TELLEM

President, CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group

Nancy Tellem was promoted to the newly created position of President, CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group in September 2004.

In her position, Tellem is responsible for all operations at CBS Entertainment and CBS Paramount Network Television, including development, programming, production, legal and business affairs.

Nancy Tellem



This top CBS executive conveys a youthful enthusiasm and an enviable sense of balance

By Ben Grossman -- Broadcasting & Cable, 10/23/2006

IRWIN GOTLIEB

Global CEO of GroupM

Irwin Gotlieb is the Global Chief Executive Officer of GroupM, the world’s leading full service media investment management company. GroupM represents WPP’s consolidated media assets which include MAXUS, MediaCom Worldwide, Mediaedge:cia Global, and MindShare Worldwide.

Irwin Gotlieb

When the most powerful media buyer speaks, the medium gets the message

By Joe Mandese -- Broadcasting & Cable, 10/23/2006

TIM RUSSERT

Host of Meet the Press, NBC News Washington Bureau Chief

Tim Russert is managing editor and moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, a political analyst for NBC Nightly News and the Today program. He alsoanchors The Tim Russert Show, a weekly interview program on CNBC, and is a contributing anchor for MSNBC. The Emmy-winning interviewer also serves as senior vice president and Washington bureau chief of NBC News. He has received forty-three honorary doctorate degrees and has lectured extensively. And he still has time to write best-selling books and get kudos for being a great father.

Tim Russert



No one is better at cutting through D.C. jargon, getting the truth and making it all look easy

By John Eggerton -- Broadcasting & Cable, 10/23/2006

CHRIS ALBRECHT

Chairman and CEO of Home Box Office

Chris Albrecht is chairman/CEO of Home Box Office, responsible for the company's premium television networks in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America as well as HBO’s other lines of business. He was named to the position in July 2002.

Chris Albrecht



A former standup comic found his true calling: turning HBO into an Emmy magnet

Joel Topcik -- Broadcasting & Cable, 10/23/2006

SUSAN LUCCI

Actress

Susan Lucci has starred as the seductive Erica Kane on All My Children for nearly 37 years. She’s also starred in films and on Broadway, and is currently touring the country with Regis Philbin, performing a nightclub act. After 18 Emmy nominations failed to provide Lucci with a statuette, she famously broke the curse in 1999 and claimed her long-awaited, much-publicized Daytime Emmy.

The Emmy is one of many acknowledgements of Lucci’s talent and tenacity. She’s got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, she was named one of VH-1’s 200 Top Icons of All Time, she was given a key to New York City by then-mayor Rudolph Giuliani, and she’s of course being inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Susan Lucci



She's had 10 TV husbands, grabbed one famous Emmy and still loves raising Kane

By Michael Malone -- Broadcasting & Cable, 10/23/2006

HARRY PAPPAS

President/CEO of Pappas Telecasting CompaniesHarry Pappas is Chairman and CEO of Pappas Telecasting, the largest privately-held, commercial television broadcast group in the United States in terms of U.S. Household coverage as defined by Nielsen Media Research.

Harry Pappas

TV became the family business; now a major station group is his name brand

By Allison Romano -- Broadcasting & Cable, 10/23/2006

BETTY COHEN

President and CEO Lifetime Entertainment ServicesIn April 2005, Betty Cohen was named president and CEO of Lifetime Entertainment Services.

Cohen oversees women’s cable networks Lifetime Television, LMN and Lifetime Real Women, the company’s online, wireless and other brand extensions, and its public advocacy campaigns. She is responsible for all day-to-day operations, including advertising and affiliate sales, research, programming and strategic planning.

Betty Cohen

She shaped some of TV's biggest brands with brains, imagination and, above all, vision

By Anne Becker -- Broadcasting & Cable, 10/23/2006

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

The foremost authority on breaking entertainment news since its debut more than 24 years ago,

Entertainment Tonight

is the #1 syndicated entertainment newsmagazine in the world. The show entered its 25th season on September 12, 2005.

Entertainment Tonight

A bona fide original, a billion-dollar success story and one of today's most influential TV franchises

By Robert Edelstein and Jim Benson -- Broadcasting & Cable, 10/23/2006

© 2006 Reed Business Information, a division of Reed Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Use of this web site is subject to its Terms and Conditions of Use. View our Privacy Policy.