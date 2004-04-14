Hale Heads KTTV/KCOP

Fox TV-station group chairman Lachlan Murdoch has tapped Kevin Hale to run Fox's Los Angeles duopoly as vice president and general manager.

In addition, Hale will head up sales for its Regional Sports Net West, comprising Fox Sports Net and FSN 2.

Hale replaces Dave Boylan, who had run those operations until last June, when he left to head ABC's WPLG Miami. Since June, Jim Burke, president of sales for the group, had been filling in at KTTV/KCOP.

Hale comes to KTTV (FOX)/KCOP(UPN) from Fox-owned KSAZ Phoenix, where he was also VP and GM. Before that he ran Fox's WHBQ Memphis.

