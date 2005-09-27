Hale Gets Top Job at WSMV

Meredith Broadcasting has tapped Elden Hale Jr., VP/GM for Meredith’s WFSB Hartford, Conn, to be the new top executive for sister station WSMV Nashville.

Former station VP/GM Steve Ramsey died in August from complications after an emergency appendectomy.

Hale joined Meredith in 2002 after serving as executive VP/COO of The New York Times Co.'s broadcast station group.

WFSB director of sales Klarn DePalma will take over for Hale as VP/GM for WFSB and sister station WSHM Springfield, Mass. DePalma first joined WFSB in 1993 as an account executive and has also been local sales manager and general sales manager.