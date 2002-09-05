Hale exiting Starz
Longtime marketing chief Mike Hale is leaving pay-network group Starz Encore
Group LLC.
One of the original executives who started up the company 11 years ago, Hale
said he wants to return to California and focus on working with charities.
"This place is like Paris Island, except you don't get off after 90 days,"
Hale remarked.
A native Australian, Hale worked at advertising agencies before moving to
cable, first as a marketing executive at Times Mirror Cable, then at Playboy
Television.
Hale will continue as chief marketing officer through the end of the year,
but Starz immediately promoted Jillaina Wachendorf to the position of senior
vice president, marketing. She had been senior VP, affiliate
marketing.
