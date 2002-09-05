Hale exiting Starz

Longtime marketing chief Mike Hale is leaving pay-network group Starz Encore

Group LLC.

One of the original executives who started up the company 11 years ago, Hale

said he wants to return to California and focus on working with charities.

"This place is like Paris Island, except you don't get off after 90 days,"

Hale remarked.

A native Australian, Hale worked at advertising agencies before moving to

cable, first as a marketing executive at Times Mirror Cable, then at Playboy

Television.

Hale will continue as chief marketing officer through the end of the year,

but Starz immediately promoted Jillaina Wachendorf to the position of senior

vice president, marketing. She had been senior VP, affiliate

marketing.