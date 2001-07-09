Hair named CBS stations' news director

Princell Hair has been named director of news of the Viacom Stations Group.

Most recently news director of WBAL-TV Baltimore, Hair will now work closely with the Viacom Stations' news programming chief, Joel Cheatwood, in managing the group's 17 outlets which offer local news programming. In recent weeks, Viacom has been making its first big moves in solidifying its station structure since finalizing its merger with CBS.

Hair's appointment follows on the heels of Tom Zappala being elected on July 2 programming chief of the Viacom group, comprised of 16 CBS and 19 UPN outlets. Zappala was most recently vice president of programming of the Paramount stations group (outlets are now under the UPN moniker). He'll report to Raymond Rajewski, Viacom stations' executive vice president who was just promoted from overseeing programming efforts at the UPN station level.

In other job shifts, top CBS station programmer and marketing maven, John Moczulski, is now solely heading up the Viacom outlets' marketing efforts. Apparently, both Moczulski and Zappala will report to Rajewski. - Susanne Ault