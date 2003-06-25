Hague joins King World

Bill Hague has been named vice president of sales for King World Productions' Midwest

division, said Roger King, CEO of CBS Enterprises and King World.

Hague will be based in Chicago and will report to Joe DiSalvo, president of

domestic television sales at King World.

Hague succeeds Mike Stornello, who recently was named senior VP

of development at King World, and will head up the Midwest sales team,

overseeing all sales activities for the company taking place in the Midwest.

Hague comes to King World from Frank N. Magid Associates in Chicago, where he

was director of business development.

Prior to that, he spent 13 years at Warner Bros. Domestic Television

Distribution and Telepictures as senior VP in their central sales

division.

Hague graduated from Vassar College.