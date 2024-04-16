'Hacks' Stars Reunite in Series' Third Season Teaser Trailer

A chance encounter in an elevator reunites Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder's characters in the third season of Max's Hacks, according to the official trailer for the Emmy Award-winning series' new season debuting May 2.

After a season two split between Smart's Deborah Vance and Einbinder's Ava, season three finds Deborah in the midst of a career comeback, while her former writer Ava struggles without her, according to the trailer.

Along with Smart and Einbinder, the series stars Paul Downs, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Megan Stalter, and Rose Abdoo.

Season three of Hacks is executive produced by Paul Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Michael Schur, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.