Hackner joins UDT

Lisa Hackner is joining Universal Domestic Television as executive vice

president of development, UDT president Steve Rosenberg said Friday.

Hackner comes to Universal from Telepictures Productions, Warner Bros.'s

unscripted production arm, where she was VP of development.

While at Telepictures, Hackner developed elimiDATE, Change of

Heart, Judge Mathis, Street Smarts and The WB Television Network's High School

Reunion, which is currently airing on Sunday nights.

Hackner has appointed Sheila Rosenbaum VP of development,

bringing Rosenbaum to Universal from Buena Vista Productions.

While at Buena Vista, Rosenbaum developed The Wayne Brady Show.

She was also a producer on elimiDATE and on The

Jerry Springer Show from 1993 through 1998.