Gwen Ifill

Moderator and managing editor, Washington Week in Review, PBS, Arlington, Va.; b. Sept. 29, 1955, New York City; B.A., Simmons College, Boston, 1977; reporter, The Boston Herald American, Boston, 1977-80; reporter, The Baltimore Evening Sun, Baltimore, 1981-84; reporter, The Washington Post, Washington, 1984-91; Congressional and White House correspondent, The New York Times, Washington, 1991-94; chief congressional and political correspondent, NBC, Washington, 1994-99; current position since October 1999; single.