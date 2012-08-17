Gurney Adds Killion as VP of Production

Gurney Productions announced a pair of hires on Friday, adding Brandon Killion as VP of production and Hubert Smith as VP, business and legal affairs.

Killion will oversee Gurney's current programming slate, including Auction Hunters, American Guns, Haunted Collector, American Digger and Duck Dynasty. Previously, Killion had served as producer on

Axmen, Wild Justice, American Hoggers and Ice Road Truckers.

Gurney also announced the hiring of Hubert Smith as VP, business and legal affairs. He will oversee Gurney's production legal team and share in the day to day management of corporate matters.