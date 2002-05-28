Gunman storms CBS' L.A. studio

An armed man forced his way into CBS' sprawling Los Angeles studio complex

Tuesday night, leading to a standoff with police SWAT officers that lasted more

than four hours, which ended when the man shot himself in the abdomen.

The gunman -- identified as 31-year-old Raymond Derouen Jr. -- was reported in critical

condition at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

He reportedly crashed through the CBS Television City gate in a pickup truck

and got by the complex's unarmed security guards after threatening to kill

himself or others, according to local reports.

The Los Angeles Times quoted a witness as saying that the man pointed

his gun at a mailroom supervisor. According to reports, the gunman said his

story needed to be told.

Hundreds of employees were evacuated from the building, reportedly

interrupting taping of at least one show, soap opera The Young and the

Restless.

KCBS-TV Los Angeles -- which is owned by CBS but not located at Television

City -- aired an interview with mailroom attendant Chris Smith, who said the man

came to the mailroom door, put a gun to his own head and said he needed help

immediately. He then pointed the gun at Smith, the worker told KCBS-TV.

SWAT officers arrived soon after, and family members tried to negotiate a

peaceful end to the incident.

Officers entered the building when they heard a shot and found that the man

had shot himself. No hostages had been taken, and there were no other injuries

reported.