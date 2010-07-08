Gun Rights Ruling Tops New Media Index For Week Ending July 2

The

Supreme Court's 5-4 decision bolstering gun rights was the top topic of

discussion in the blogosphere last week, according to the Project for

Excellence in Journalism's New Media Index.

The

story claimed 28% of the news links in blogs between June 28 and July 2.

In

second place was a topic near and dear to the hearts of surfers, Internet

access. Grabbing 17% of links was a BBC report that starting this month,

broadband access in Finland was a legal right.

Coming

in at number three were the unearthed remains of a whale fossil.

Tied at number four were another BBC report about a satellite image of the

globe that shows the impact of gravity, and various stories about the death of

Senator Robert Byrd.

The

index is based on data from Icerocket,

which monitors millions of blogs and imbedded links. PEJ staff compiles

the lists of links each weekday to glean the top five linked-to

stories. PEJ researchers read, watch, or listen to the posts and do a

content analysis similar to the one for the mainstream press in its weekly News

Coverage Index.