Gumbel to host Survivor reunion

Bryant Gumbel is coming back to talk with 'Survivors.' CBS announced that it

will end Survivor: The Australian Outback with a two-hour finale

and a one-hour 'reunion' show hosted by CBS News anchor Gumbel.

Gumbel hosted a similar chat-fest with contestants after the initial

Survivor last summer.

The two-hour Outback finale will air May 3 at 8 p.m., and it will

reveal the $1 million winner live.

CBS executives said votes cast during the final tribal council in Australia

were sealed and have been kept secret for the final-episode unveiling.

Survivor: The Outback Reunion, airing at 10 p.m. that night, will feature

Gumbel and the 16 Survivor contestants looking back on the second

installment.