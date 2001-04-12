Trending

Gumbel to host Survivor reunion

By

Bryant Gumbel is coming back to talk with 'Survivors.' CBS announced that it
will end Survivor: The Australian Outback with a two-hour finale
and a one-hour 'reunion' show hosted by CBS News anchor Gumbel.

Gumbel hosted a similar chat-fest with contestants after the initial
Survivor last summer.

The two-hour Outback finale will air May 3 at 8 p.m., and it will
reveal the $1 million winner live.

CBS executives said votes cast during the final tribal council in Australia
were sealed and have been kept secret for the final-episode unveiling.

Survivor: The Outback Reunion, airing at 10 p.m. that night, will feature
Gumbel and the 16 Survivor contestants looking back on the second
installment.