Guilds Reveal Writer Award Nods

The death of ABC News anchorman Peter Jennings played a prominent role in the news and analysis categories when nominations were announced Wednesday for Writer’s Guild awards for news and entertainment programming.

ABC and HBO series made another strong showing in the nominations for prime time entertainment, but ABC’s Commander in Chief—which did well in the Golden Globe nominations Tuesday—was noticeably absent from the top writing award categories to be handed out at joint ceremonies Feb. 4 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

The East and West coast branches of the guild added three new writing categories for achievement in dramatic, comedy and new series, with membership of both guilds voting in these categories.



The nominees are:

NEWS, DAYTIME, CHILDREN

Daytime Serials

AS THE WORLD TURNS, Head Writer Jean Passanante, Co-Head Writer Christopher Whitesell, Co-Head Writer Leah Laiman, Written by Hogan Sheffer, Lisa Connor, Paula Cwikly, Charlotte Gibson, Fred Johnson, Trent Jones, Courtney Simon, Susan Dansby, Elizabeth Page, Melissa Salmons, Judy Tate, Judy Donato, Meg Kelly, Lynn Martin, Josh Griffith; CBS.

ONE LIFE TO LIVE, Written by Shelly Altman, James Harmon Brown, Ron Carlivati, Anna Cascio, Tom Casiello, Mark Christopher, Carolyn Culliton, Barbara Esensten, Daniel Griffin, Dena Higley, Janet Iacobuzio, Michelle Poteet Lisanti, John Loprieno, Fran Newman, Leslie Nipkow, Ginger Redmon, Chris Van Etten; ABC.

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, Head Writer Kay Alden, Head Writer John F. Smith, Written by Janice Ferri, Jim Houghton, Natalie Minardi Slater, Sally Sussman Morina, Sara Bibel, Eric Freiwald, Linda Schreiber, Joshua McCaffrey, Marc Hertz, Sandra Weintraub; CBS.



Children's Episodic and Specials

VISITING DAY (Reading Rainbow), Written by Ronnie Krauss; PBS.

BABY BEAR’S FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL (Sesame Street), Written by Christine Ferraro; PBS.

NEW CHARLIE (Miracle’s Boys), Written by Kevin Arkadie, Based on the novel by Jacqueline Woodson; Noggin.



Children's Long-Form

EDGE OF AMERICA, Written by Willy Holtzman, Showtime.

SPEAK, Screenplay by Jessica Sharzer and Annie Young Frisbie, Based on the novel by Laurie Halse Anderson; Showtime.

Documentary-Current Events

IS WAL-MART GOOD FOR AMERICA?, Written by Hedrick Smith & Rick Young, PBS Frontline.

PRIVATE WARRIORS, Written by Martin Smith, PBS.

THE SOLDIER’S HEART, Written by Raney Aronson, PBS Frontline.

SOMEONE’S WATCHING, Written by Edward Gray, Discovery Times Channel.

THE TORTURE QUESTION, Written by Michael Kirk, PBS.



Documentary-Other Than Current Events

FIDEL CASTRO (American Experience), Written by Adriana Bosch; PBS.

KINSEY (American Experience), Written by Barak Goodman; PBS.

THE MASSIE AFFAIR (American Experience), Written by Mark Zwonitzer; PBS.

SHOT FROM THE SKY, Written by Tim Prokop; The History Channel.

UNFORGIVABLE BLACKNESS: THE RISE AND FALL OF JACK JOHNSON: PART 1,Written by Geoffrey C. Ward; PBS.



News, Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

DEATH OF A PIONEER, Written by Jonathan Kaplan; CBS News.

PETER JENNINGS REMEMBERED (ABC World News), Written by Steve Alperin, Charles Gibson; ABC.

HURRICANE KATRINA (CBS Evening News), Written by Paul Fischer, Jerry Cipriano, Bruce Meyer; CBS.

News-Analysis, Feature or Commentary

WHO WILL SUCCEED HIM (60 Minutes), Written by Barbara Dury, Morley Safer; CBS.

THE MATTHEW SHEPARD STORY: SECRETS OF A MURDER (20/20), Written by Richard Gerdau, Stephen Jimenez, Glenn Silber; ABC.

FALLEN HEROES (CBS Evening News), Written by Jerry Cipriano; CBS RADIO NOMINEES.



News-On-Air Promotion, Radio or TV

SIN CITY and MARINE and KIRSTIE ALLEY and B.T.K. and GENERIC (Dateline), ROAD TO INAUGURATION and BRIAN WILLIAMS IMAGE (NBC Nightly News), RUNAWAY BRIDE (NBC), Written by Adam Kessler; NBC.

STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE, Written by Eric Jacobson; UPN.

News-TV Graphic Animation

INAUGURATION 2005, Written by Steve Bottorff, Eric Diga, Lisa Fisher, Alice Kreit, Casey Sattler; ABC.



ENTERTAINMENT

Dramatic Series

DEADWOOD, Written by Regina Corrado, Sara Hess, Ted Mann, Bryan McDonald, Bernadette McNamara, David Milch, Victoria Morrow, Peter Ocko, Elizabeth Sarnoff, Steve Shill, Nick Towne, Jody T. Worth; HBO.

GREY’S ANATOMY, Written by Zoanne A. Clack, Ann Hamilton, Kip Koenig, Stacy McKee, James Parriott, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Shonda Rhimes, Mimi Schmir, Gabrielle Stanton, Krista Vernoff, Harry Werksman Jr.; ABC.

LOST, Written by Jeffrey J. Abrams, Kim Clements, Carlton Cuse, Leonard Dick, Paul Dini, Brent Fletcher, David Fury, Drew Goddard, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Adam Horowitz, Jennifer M. Johnson, Christina M. Kim, Edward Kitsis, Jeffrey Lieber, Damon L. Lindelof, Lynne Litt, Monica Macer, Steven Maeda, Elizabeth Sarnoff, Janet Tamaro, Christian M Taylor, Craig Wright; ABC.

SIX FEET UNDER, Written by Alan E. Ball, Scott R. Buck, Rick Cleveland, Bruce E. Kaplan, Nancy Oliver, Katherine Robin, Jill Soloway, Craig Wright; HBO.

THE WEST WING, Written by Ellie G. Attie, Debora T. Cahn, Carol Flint, Mark A. Goffman, Alex Graves, Peter R. Noah, Lawrence O'Donnell Jr., Lauren E. Schmidt, Josh Singer, Aaron Sorkin, John M. Wells, Bradley Whitford, John Sacret Young; NBC.





Comedy Series

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, Written by Barbie Feldman Adler, Brad E. Copeland, Richard Day, Karey Dornetto, Jake Farrow, Abraham Higginbotham, Mitchell D. Hurwitz, Sam Laybourne, John S. Levenstein, Courtney Lilly, Dean Lorey, Chuck Martin, Lisa Parsons, Richard A. Rosenstock, Tom Saunders, Maria Semple, Chuck Tatham, James A. Vallely, Ron Weiner; Fox.

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, Written by Larry David; HBO.

ENTOURAGE, Written by Brian Burns, Larry Charles, Cliff Dorfman, Douglas R. Ellin, Chris Henchy, Steve Levinson, Matthew Salsberg, Steven R. Tompkins, Rob Weiss; HBO.

MY NAME IS EARL, Written by Barbie Adler, Bobby Bowman, Vali Chandrasekaran, J.B. Cook, Brad Copeland, Victor Fresco, Greg Garcia, John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Mike Pennie, Tim Stack, Hilary Winston, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel; NBC.

THE OFFICE, Written by Jennifer Celotta, Gregory M. Daniels, Lee Eisenberg, Ricky Gervais, Mindy Kaling, Paul B. Lieberstein, Stephen Merchant, B.J. Novak, Michael Schur, Gene Stupnitsky, Larry Wilmore; NBC

New Series

EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS, Written by Aron Abrams, Rodney Barnes, Craig DiGregorio, Alyson Fouse, Howard Gewirtz, Ali LeRoi, Courtney Lilly, Chris Rock, Gregory Thompson, Kriss Turner; UPN.

GREY’S ANATOMY, Written by Zoanne A. Clack, Ann Hamilton, Kip Koenig, Stacy McKee, James Parriott, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Shonda Rhimes, Mimi Schmir, Gabrielle Stanton, Krista Vernoff, Harry Werksman Jr.; ABC.

MY NAME IS EARL, Written by Barbie Adler, Bobby Bowman, Vali Chandrasekaran, J.B. Cook, Brad Copeland, Victor Fresco, Greg Garcia, John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Mike Pennie, Tim Stack, Hilary Winston, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel; NBC.

THE OFFICE, Written by Jennifer Celotta, Gregory M. Daniels, Lee Eisenberg, Ricky Gervais, Mindy Kaling, Paul B. Lieberstein, Stephen Merchant, B.J. Novak, Michael Schur, Gene Stupnitsky, Larry Wilmore; NBC.

ROME, Written by Alexandra Cunningham, David Frankel, Bruno Heller, Adrian Hodges, William MacDonald, John Milius; HBO.

Episodic Drama (any length, one-time airing)

AUTOPSY (House), Written by Lawrence Kaplow; Fox.

A GOOD DAY (The West Wing), Written by Carol Flint; NBC.

GRAVE DANGER (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation), Teleplay by Anthony E. Zuiker & Carol Mendelsohn & Naren Shankar, Story by Quentin Tarantino; CBS.

NORMAL IS THE WATCHWORD (Veronica Mars), Written by Rob Thomas; UPN.

RHEA REYNOLDS (Nip/Tuck), Written by Jennifer Salt; FX.

SINGING FOR OUR LIVES (Six Feet Under), Written by Scott Buck; HBO.





Episodic Comedy ( any length , one-time airing).

DIVERSITY DAY (The Office), Written by B.J. Novak; NBC.

EXILE ON MAIN STREET, Pilot (Kitchen Confidential), Written by David Hemingson; Fox.

MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER (Malcolm in the Middle), Written by Rob Ulin; Fox.

NEXT (Desperate Housewives), Written by Jenna Bans & Kevin Murphy; ABC.

PILOT (My Name Is Earl), Written by Greg Garcia; NBC.

YOU CAN’T MISS THE BEAR, Pilot (Weeds), Written by Jenji Kohan; Showtime.





Long Form Original (over one hour; one or two parts, one or two airing times)

DIRT, Written by Nancy Savoca & Richard Guay; Showtime.

THE LIBRARIAN: QUEST FOR THE SPEAR, Written by David Titcher; TNT.

THE READING ROOM, Written by Randy Feldman; Hallmark.

WARM SPRINGS, Written by Margaret Nagle; HBO.





Long Form Adapted (over one hour; one or two parts, one or two airing times)

THE COLT, Screenplay by Stephen Harrigan, Based on a short story by

Mikhail Aleksandrozich Sholokhov; Hallmark.



LACKAWANNA BLUES, Teleplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Based on his play; HBO.

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF PETER SELLERS, Teleplay by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, Based on the book by Roger Lewis; HBO.

OUR FATHERS, Screenplay by Thomas Michael Donnelly, Based upon the book Our Fathers: The Secret Life of the Catholic Church in an Age of Scandal by David France; Showtime

Animation (any length, one-time airing)

THE FATHER, THE SON AND THE HOLY GUEST STAR (The Simpsons), Written by Matt Warburton; Fox.

THE GIRL WHO SLEPT TOO LITTLE (The Simpsons), Written by John Frink; Fox.

MOMMIE BEEREST (The Simpsons), Written by Michael Price; Fox.

SEE HOMER RUN (The Simpsons), Written by Stephanie Gillis; Fox.

THANK GOD IT’S DOOMSDAY (The Simpsons), Written by Don Payne; Fox.

THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT MARRYING (The Simpsons), Written by J. Stewart Burns; Fox.



Comedy/Variety, Music, Awards, Tributes, Specials

THE 59th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, Written by Dave Boone, Special Material Written by Jon Macks; CBS.

THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, Written by George Stevens, Jr. and Sara Lukinson; CBS.



Comedy/Variety Series (including talk)

LATE NIGHT WITH CONAN O’BRIEN, Written by Mike Sweeney, Chris Albers, Jose Arroyo, Andy Blitz, Kevin Dorff, Dan Goor, Michael Gordon, Tim Harrod, Berkley Johnson, Brian Kiley, Michael Koman, Brian McCann, Guy Nicolucci, Conan O’Brien, Allison Silverman, Robert Smigel, Brian Stack, Andrew Weinberg; NBC.

PENN & TELLER: BULLSHIT!, Written by Penn Jillette, Teller, Star Price, Jon Hotchkiss, Michael Goudeau, Sheryl Zohn, Steve Bortko; Showtime.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Head Writer Bill Martin, Written by Ross Abrash, Scott Carter, David Feldman, Brian Jacobsmeyer, Jay Jaroch, Chris Kelly, Bill Maher, Danny Vermont; HBO.