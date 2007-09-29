Guide to Hispanic TV Networks

Antena 3



Owner: Antena 3 Television

U.S. launch date: September 1996

Headquarters: Madrid, Spain

URL: www.antena3tv.es

U.S. subscribers: 1.5 million

Contact: Filiberto Fernández, (781) 944-4321

Programming: General entertainment

AYM Sports



Owner: Digital Films

U.S. launch date: August 2006

Headquarters: Mexico City

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com

Programming: Mexican sports events and sports news

Azteca America



Owner: TV Azteca

U.S. launch date: 2001

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.aztecaamerica.com/corporate

U.S. reach: 89% of U.S. Hispanics

Contact: Bob Turner, president of network sales, (212) 896-8116, bturner@aztecaamerica.com

Programming: General entertainment, sports and news

Bandamax



Owner: TuTv, a joint venture between Univision and Televisa

U.S. launch date: May 2003

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.esmas.com/bandamax/

U.S. subscribers: 180,000

Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379

Programming: Mexican regional music and lifestyle

Barca TV S-VOD



Owner: Schramm Sports & Entertainment

U.S. launch date: December 2006

Headquarters: New York

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Joseph Schramm, president, (212) 983-0219, jschramm@schrammnyc.com

Programming: Soccer matches, news, sports highlights, and exclusive content about soccer team FC Barcelona

Boomerang (SAP)



Owner: Turner Broadcasting System

U.S. launch date: April 1, 2000

Headquarters: Atlanta

URL: www.cartoonnetwork.com/boomerang

U.S. subscribers: 18 million

Contact: Michelle Lavender, Turner Network Sales, (404) 827-5335

Programming: Classic cartoons

Bulla TV



Owner: Blue Frog Media

U.S. launch date: September 2007

Headquarters: Seattle

URL: www.bullatv.com

U.S. reach: Available in 26 markets on LATV

Contact: Victor Siegel, CEO Blue Frog Media, (206) 652-4481

Programming: Interactive (mobile to television) music channel targeting bilingual Hispanics.

Canal 24 Horas



Owner: Spanish government

U.S. launch date: 2000

Headquarters: Madrid, Spain

URL: www.rtve.es

U.S. subscribers: 180,000

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: News from Spanish network TVE

Canal 52 MX



Owner: MVS Television

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Mexico City

U.S. subscribers: 5 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: General entertainment

Canal (á)



Owner: Pramer SCA

U.S. launch date: July 2003

Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina

URL: www.canalaonline.com

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Patricia Thompson, VP of affiliate sales and distribution, (54 11) 4778-5400

Programming: Covers film, music, arts, books and culture from Argentina

Canal Sur



Owner: SUR

U.S. launch date: 1991

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.canalsur.com

U.S. subscribers: 2.2 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: News and entertainment from 15 Latin American countries

Caracol TV Internacional



Owner: Caracol Television

U.S. launch date: July 2003

Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia

URL: www.caracoltvinternacional.com

U.S. subscribers: Over 1 million

Contacts: Loic Gosselin, Media Mundi, (786) 245 0572, (786) 246 6715, loic@mediamundi.com.br; Alejandro Bernal (571) 643 0430, abernal@caracoltv.com.co

Programming: News, entertainment and sports.

Cartoon Network (SAP)



Owner: Turner Broadcasting System

U.S. launch date: Oct. 1, 1992

Headquarters: Atlanta

URL: www.cartoonnetwork.com

U.S. subscribers: 89 million

Contact: Michelle Lavender, Turner Network Sales, (404) 827-5335

Programming: Original and contemporary cartoons

Casa Club TV



Owner: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Liberty Global

U.S. launch date: June 2003

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.casaclubtv.com

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Anjelica Cohn, senior VP, advertising sales and new business, MGM Networks Latin America, (305) 648-5225, anjelica@mgmlatino.com

Programming: Home and lifestyle

CB TV Televisión Michoacán



Owner: Medio Entertainment

U.S. launch date: April 2004

Headquarters: Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com

Programming: News and general entertainment from state of Michoacán, Mexico

Centroamerica TV



Owner: Private investors

U.S. launch date: Sept. 15, 2004

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.centroamericatv.tv

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Jesus Aranda, GM, (305) 418-2101, jesus.aranda@centro-americatv.tv

Programming: Central American news, soccer, family entertainment

Cine Latino



Owner: MVS Television

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Mexico City

U.S. subscribers: 2.3 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Contemporary Spanish-language films

Cine Mexicano



Owner: Cine Mexicano LLC

U.S. launch date: November 2004

Headquarters: Florida

Web site: www.cinemexicano.tv

U.S. subscribers: 875,000

Contact: Colleen Glynn, OlympuSAT, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com

Programming: Contemporary Mexican movies, commercial-free network

CNN en Español



Owner: Turner Broadcasting System

U.S. launch date: 1997

Headquarters: Atlanta

U.S. subscribers: 4 million

Contact: Robert Gordillo, (323) 965-3057

Programming: Breaking news, analysis and political coverage.

De Película



Owner: TuTv, a joint venture between Univision and Televisa

U.S. launch date: May 2003

Headquarters: Los Angeles

U.S. subscribers: 1.9 million

Contact: Chris Fager, president, TuTv, (310) 348-3379

Programming: Contemporary and classic Latin movies

De Película Clásico



Owner: TuTv

U.S. launch date: May 2003

Headquarters: Los Angeles

U.S. subscribers: 1.7 million

Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379

Programming: Classic Latin movies

Discovery en Español



Owner: Discovery Communications

U.S. launch date: June 1998

Headquarters: Miami

URL: enespanol.discovery.com

U.S. subscribers: 8 million

Contacts: Luis Silberwasser, senior VP and GM, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks Group, (786) 273-4096; Allan Navarette, VP, U.S. Hispanic networks distribution, affiliate sales and marketing, (240) 662-2856; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694; Mike Van Bergen, VP, local ad sales, (240) 662-2861

Programming: Science, technology, people, places, world cultures and nature

Discovery Familia



Owner: Discovery Communications

U.S. launch date: August 2007

Headquarters: Miami

URL: enespanol.discovery.com

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contacts: Luis Silberwasser, senior VP and GM, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks Group, (786) 273-4096; Allan Navarette, VP, U.S. Hispanic networks distribution, affiliate sales and marketing, (240) 662-2856; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694; Mike Van Bergen, VP, local ad sales, (240) 662-2861

Programming: Children’s fare during the day; lifestyle, food, travel, health and parenting in the evening.

DocTVE



Owner: RTVE

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Madrid

URL: www.rtve.es

U.S. subscribers: 700,000

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Documentaries, biographies and travel

Ecua-TV



Owner: Grupo Isais

U.S. launch date: 2006

Headquarters: Ecuador

URL: www.tctelevision.com

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: News and entertainment from Ecuador

Ecuavisa Internacional



Owner: Corporación Ecuatoriana de Televisión

U.S. launch date: Third quarter 2004

Headquarters: Guayaquil, Ecuador

URL: www.ecuavisa.com

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com

Programming: News, telenovelas, comedy, travel, music, interviews, drama, lifestyle and general entertainment from Ecuador

El Garage TV



Owner: Car’s Multimedia Holding

U.S. launch date: March 2005

Headquarters: Argentina

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Automotive

elgourmet.com



Owner: Pramer SCA

U.S. launch date: July 2003

Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina

URL: www.elgourmet.com

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Patricia Thompson, VP of affiliate sales and distribution, (54 11) 4778-5400

Programming: Cooking, travel and lifestyle

ESPN Deportes



Owner: ESPN

Headquarters: Bristol, Conn.

URL: ESPNdeportes.com

U.S. subscribers: More than 3.3 million Hispanic households

Contact: Lino Garcia, GM, ESPN Deportes, (212) 456-0259

Programming: 24-hour Spanish-language sports network; content also available online, on ESPN Deportes Radio, in the magazine ESPN Deportes La Revista, and mobile via ESPN Deportes Wireless.

EWTN Español



Owner: EWTN Global Catholic Network

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Birmingham, Ala.

URL: www.ewtn.com/spanish

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Walter Cordova, National Marketing Manager, 205-795-5843

Programming: Worldwide Catholic Programming in Spanish

Fox Sports en Español



Owners: HM Capital Partners and News Corp.’s Fox Sports International

U.S. launch date: Nov. 1, 1996

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.foxsportsla.msn.com

U.S. subscribers: Over 13 million

Contact: Sean Riley, senior VP, affiliate sales, (310) 369-0777

Programming: Sports, including soccer, baseball, boxing, lucha libre, etc.

Galavisión



Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 1979

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.univision.com

U.S. subscribers: Over 50.3 million cable homes; 7.6 million U.S. Hispanic cable households

Contact: Timothy Spillane, VP, affiliate services, (310) 348-3642

Programming: News, sports and entertainment

GolTV



Owner: Private investors

U.S. launch date: February 2003

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.goltv.tv

U.S. subscribers: 12 million

Contacts: Rodrigo Lombello, COO, (305) 864-9799; Didi Montiel, director of marketing, (786) 866-3925, d.montiel@goltv.tv; Constantino Voulgaris, VP of Programming, (305) 864-9799, consta@goltv.tv; Steve Soule, VP of affiliate sales, (203) 968-1905, s.soule@goltv.tv; Jagdeep Wadhwani, director of ad sales (786) 866-3932, j.wadhwani@goltv.tv

Programming: Soccer matches and international tournaments, news and analysis

HBO Latino



Owner: HBO

U.S. launch date: 2000

Headquarters: New York

URL: www.hbolatino.com

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Steve Davidson, head of affiliate relations, (212) 512-1000

Programming: Movies, events and HBO original series

Hispanic Information & Telecom. Network



Owner: Non-profit organization; Jose Luis Rodriguez, president

U.S. launch date: 1987

Headquarters: New York City

URL: www.hitn.tv

U.S. subscribers: 22 million

Contact: Florentina Balseca, program director, (212) 966-5660

Programming: Educational and cultural

The History Channel en español



Owner: AETN

U.S. launch date: June 2004

Headquarters: New York

URL: www.history.com/espanol

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Marlene Braga, director, Programming, The History Channel en español and History International, (212) 210-9149

Programming: History

HTV



Owner: Turner Broadcasting

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.htv.com

U.S. subscribers: 1.7 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Latin pop music

Infinito



Owner: Turner Broadcasting

U.S. launch date: 2002

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.infinito.com

U.S. subscribers: 400,000

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Focuses on unknown and unexplained phenomena

La Familia Cosmovision



Owner: The Inspiration Networks

U.S. launch date: 2002

Headquarters: Charlotte, N.C.

URL: www.inspnets.com

U.S. subscribers: 400,000

Contacts: Tom Hohman, senior VP of affiliate relations, (704) 525-9800 ext. 4208; Wendy Vinson, senior VP, marketing, (704) 525-9800 ext. 4702

Programming: Family entertainment

Latinoamérica TV



Owner: ACS Global TV

U.S. launch date: April 2004

Headquarters: Montevideo, Uruguay

URL: www.latele.tv

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com

Programming: Regional news, sports (soccer), entertainment, telenovelas, interviews, educational and kids Programming

LATV



Owner: LATV Networks

U.S. launch date: 2001; national launch April 23, 2007

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.latv.com

U.S. subscribers: 11 million

Contact: Starrett Berry, VP, affiliate sales, (310) 943-5288

Programming: Music, lifestyle and entertainment for U.S. bilingual Latino youth

LN: Latele Novela Network



Owner: Latele Novela Network

U.S. launch date: November 2005

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.latelenovela.com

U.S. subscribers: 500,000

Contact: Colleen Glynn, OlympuSAT, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com

Programming: Telenovelas from top Latin American broadcasting companies

MariaVision



Owner: Mariavision Partners

U.S. launch date: 2003

Headquarters: Mexico City

URL: www.mariavision.com.mx

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: (011) 52-33-3770-1800/1810, internacional@maria-vision.com

Programming: Issues related to Catholicism

Mexicanal



Owner: Cablecom & Castalia Communications Partnership

U.S. launch date: August 2005

Headquarters: Atlanta

URL: www.mexicanal.com

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com

Programming: Regional news, sports news, sports (baseball), interviews and debates, music, travel, kids, women’s shows.

Mexico 22



Owner: Mexican government via the Mexican National Council for the Culture and Arts

U.S. launch date: April 2004

Headquarters: Mexico City

URL: www.22mexico.tv

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com

Programming: Movies, cultural, entertainment, music, interviews, travel, documentaries and art and entertainment news.

MI CINE



Owner: Mi Cine, S.A. de C.V.

U.S. launch date: TBD

Headquarters: Mexico City

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com

Programming: Mexican Movies

MTV Tr3s



Owner: MTV Networks

U.S. launch date: Sept. 25, 2006

Headquarters: New York

URL: www.mtvtr3s.com

U.S. subscribers: Over 28 million

Contact: Lucia Ballas-Traynor, senior VP and GM, (212) 846-5264

Programming: Music and other entertainment for Latino youth

mun2



Owner: Telemundo Network

U.S. launch date: 2001

Headquarters: Universal City, Calif.

URL: www.hellomun.com or www.holamun2.com

U.S. subscribers: About 17 million homes

Contact: Affiliate relations, (201) 735-3600.

Programming: Latino general entertainment

NDTV The Dominican Channel



Owner: Nexus International Broadcasting

U.S. launch date: April 2004

Headquarters: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com

Programming: Entertainment, music, news, interviews, food, kids, astrology and educational fare

Nicktoons Network (SAP)



Owner: Viacom

U.S. launch date: May 1, 2002

Headquarters: New York

URL: www.nicktoonsnetwork.com

U.S. subscribers: 48 million

Contact: Keith Dawkins, VP and general manager, Nicktoons Network, (212)-654-6885, keith.dawkins@nick.com

Programming: Animation

Once Mexico



Owner: Mexican Government

U.S. launch date: April 2004

Headquarters: Mexico City

URL: www.ocetv.ipn.mx

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com

Programming: News, kids, entertainment, lifestyle, food, interviews, cultural, music, travel, entertainment, short films and documentary fare

Playboy en Español



Owner: Playboy TV International

U.S. launch date: 2000

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.playboytv.com

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Gary Rosenson, senior VP, sales and affiliate marketing, (323) 276-4360.

Programming: Adult, erotic

Puma TV



Owner: El Puma Television

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Venezuela

URL: www.pumatv.net

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Colleen Glynn, OlympuSAT, (631) 471-5846

Programming: Music and entertainment

Real Madrid TV



Owner: Schramm Sports & Entertainment in association with SCP Worldwide

U.S. launch: January 2008

Headquarters: New York

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Joseph Schramm, president, (212) 983-0219, jschramm@schrammnyc.com

Programming: Soccer matches, news, sports highlights, and exclusive content about soccer team Real Madrid

Ritmoson Latino



Owner: TuTv

U.S. launch date: May 2003

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.esmas.com/ritmosonlatino

U.S. subscribers: 280,000

Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379

Programming: Latin music and lifestyle

Sí TV



Owner: Private investment group

U.S. launch date: February 2004

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.sitv.com

U.S. subscribers: Over 15 million

Contacts: Lisa Delligatti, senior VP, affiliate sales, (202) 237-0625

Programming: English-language fare, targeting Latinos 18-34

Sol VOD



Owner: Schramm Sports & Entertainment

U.S. launch date: Sept. 1, 2005

Headquarters: New York

U.S. subscribers: Passes 5 million digital households

Contact: Joseph Schramm, president, (212) 983-0219, jschramm@schrammnyc.com

Programming: Spanish language Movies from Latin America and Spain; Spanish-language animation from Spain

Sorpresa!



Owner: Juniper Content

U.S. launch date: March 2003

Headquarters: Fort Worth, Texas and New York

URL: www.sorpresatv.com

U.S. subscribers: 900,000

Contact: (817) 222-1234 or info@sopresatv.com

Programming: Children’s

SuperCanal Caribe



Owner: NA

U.S. launch date: NA

Headquarters: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: (809) 531-3333; fax: (809) 473-6666

Programming: Entertainment and news from the Dominican Republic

SUR MEX



U.S. launch date: 2005

Owner: SUR Corp.

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.canalsur.com

U.S. subscribers: 1 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: News and entertainment from regional stations in Mexico

SUR Perú



Owner: SUR Corp.

U.S. launch date: 2005

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.canalsur.com

U.S. subscribers: 1 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: News and entertainment from Peru

TBN Enlace USA



Owner: Trinity Broadcasting Network/Enlace

U.S. launch date: 2002

Headquarters: Dallas

URL: www.tbnenlaceusa.com

U.S. subscribers: 3.5 million

Contact: Bob Higley, TBN Networks, (972) 313-9500

Programming: Inspirational

Telefe International



Owner: Television Federal

U.S. launch date: 2001

Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina

U.S. subscribers: 1 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: General entertainment

TeleFórmula



Owner: TeleFormula S.A. de C.V.

U.S. launch date: 2002.

Headquarters: Mexico City

URL: www.radioformula.com.mx

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: News, sports and entertainment

TeleFutura



Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 2002

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.univision.com

U.S. reach: 89% of U.S. Hispanic Households

Contact: Timothy Spillane, VP, affiliate services, (310) 348-3642

Programming: General entertainment

Telehit



Owner: TuTv

U.S. launch date: May 2003

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.esmas.com/telehit/

U.S. subscribers: 1.8 million

Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379

Programming: Spanish and English urban music and lifestyle

Telemundo



Owner: NBC Universal

U.S. launch date: 1987

Headquarters: Hialeah, Fla.

URL: www.telemundoyahoo.com

U.S. reach: 93% of Hispanic households

Contact: Steve Mandala, senior VP, sales and marketing, Telemundo and NBC Universal Networks, (212) 664-3599

Programming: General entertainment

Telemundo Puerto Rico



Owner: Telemundo Network

U.S. launch date: February 2005

Headquarters: Hialeah, Fla.

URL: www.telemundo.com

U.S. reach: 3.2 million

Contact: Antoinette Zel, executive senior VP, network strategy, (305) 889-7206

Programming: General entertainment from Telemundo’s Puerto Rico station, WKAQ

Toon Disney (SAP)



Owner: Disney-ABC Television Group

U.S. launch date: April 18, 1998

Headquarters: Burbank, Calif.

URL: psc.disney.go.com/abcnetworks/toondisney

U.S. subscribers: 61 million

Contact: Tricia Wilber, executive VP, Disney Media Advertising Sales and Marketing Group, (212) 782-0686

Programming: Animation

TuVisión



Owner: Pappas Telecasting

U.S. launch date: July 2007

Headquarters: Visalia, CA

URL: www.pappastv.com

U.S. reach: Initially five Pappas stations in Houston, Sacramento, Reno, Omaha and Sioux City; growing to 40% of Hispanic homes in 2008.

Contact: Harry Pappas, chairman and CEO, Dennis Davis, president and COO, (559) 733-7800

Programming: General entertainment

TV Chile



Owner: A subsidiary of Television Nacional de Chile (TVN)

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Santiago, Chile

URL: www.tvchile.cl

U.S. subscribers: 2.2 million

Contact: Colleen Glynn, OlympuSAT, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com

Programming: Family entertainment

TV Colombia



Owner: Latinamerican Television

U.S. launch date: 2003

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.tvcolombia.com

U.S. subscribers: 1.5 million

Contact: Colleen Glynn, OlympuSAT, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com

Programming: Entertainment, news and children’s fare

TVE Internacional



Owner: Spanish government

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Madrid

URL: www.rtve.es

U.S. subscribers: 2.3 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: General interest

TV Venezuela



Owner: SUR Corp.

U.S. launch date: 2005

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.canalsur.com

U.S. subscribers: 1 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Entertainment and news from Venezuela

TyC Sports International Channel



Owner: Tele Red Imágen S.A. (Grupo Clarín, 50%; Torneos y Competencias, 50%)

U.S. launch date: March 2003

Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina

URL: www.tycsports.com

U.S. subscribers: About 1 million

Contacts: Rafael Pizarro, international sales manager; Eduardo Moro, assistant manager, (5411) 4300-3531/3534, fax: (5411) 4379-4047

Programming: All Sports

Univision



Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 1961

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.univision.com

U.S. reach: 99% of U.S. Hispanic Households

Contact: Timothy Spillane, VP, affiliate services, (310) 348-3642

Programming: Sports, news and general entertainment

VeneMovies



Owner: Venevision International

U.S. launch date: September 2006

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.venemovies.com

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contacts: Alejandro Parisca, VeneMovies GM, (305) 442-3411, aparisca@cisneros.com; José Antonio Espinal, jespinal@cisneros.com

Programming: Top contemporary, award-winning films in Spanish from all Spanish-speaking countries and Latino film-related events in the U.S. and Spanish-speaking countries.

V-me



Owner: V-me Media

U.S. launch date: March 2007

Headquarters: New York City

URL: VmeTV.com

U.S. reach: 20% total U.S. TV households; 30% of U.S. Hispanic TV homes

Contact: Carmen M. DiRienzo, president, (212) 560-2054

Programming: Spanish-language pre-school, lifestyle, factual, current affairs, movies and specials for U.S. Latino families.

WAPA-America



Owner: InterMedia Partners

U.S. launch date: 2004

Headquarters: New York City

URL: www.wapaamerica.com

U.S. subscribers: About 1,500,000

Contact: Richard Taub, distribution consultant, (646) 330-4574

Programming: Live local news and weather from Puerto Rico; Caribbean-produced current and classic entertainment shows

NA: Not available

SOURCE: The list was compiled by George Winslow from networks. Data as of Sept. 14, 2007. English-language networks with SAP feeds are included. Listings without a URL indicate the network does not have a Web site for its U.S. service. Some networks did not respond to requests for information, and only their main number is listed. Networks that did not have a functioning e-mail address or phone number listed on their Web sites were not included.