Guide to Hispanic TV Networks
By Staff
Antena 3
Owner: Antena 3 Television
U.S. launch date: September 1996
Headquarters: Madrid, Spain
URL: www.antena3tv.es
U.S. subscribers: 1.5 million
Contact: Filiberto Fernández, (781) 944-4321
Programming: General entertainment
AYM Sports
Owner: Digital Films
U.S. launch date: August 2006
Headquarters: Mexico City
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com
Programming: Mexican sports events and sports news
Azteca America
Owner: TV Azteca
U.S. launch date: 2001
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.aztecaamerica.com/corporate
U.S. reach: 89% of U.S. Hispanics
Contact: Bob Turner, president of network sales, (212) 896-8116, bturner@aztecaamerica.com
Programming: General entertainment, sports and news
Bandamax
Owner: TuTv, a joint venture between Univision and Televisa
U.S. launch date: May 2003
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.esmas.com/bandamax/
U.S. subscribers: 180,000
Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379
Programming: Mexican regional music and lifestyle
Barca TV S-VOD
Owner: Schramm Sports & Entertainment
U.S. launch date: December 2006
Headquarters: New York
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Joseph Schramm, president, (212) 983-0219, jschramm@schrammnyc.com
Programming: Soccer matches, news, sports highlights, and exclusive content about soccer team FC Barcelona
Boomerang (SAP)
Owner: Turner Broadcasting System
U.S. launch date: April 1, 2000
Headquarters: Atlanta
URL: www.cartoonnetwork.com/boomerang
U.S. subscribers: 18 million
Contact: Michelle Lavender, Turner Network Sales, (404) 827-5335
Programming: Classic cartoons
Bulla TV
Owner: Blue Frog Media
U.S. launch date: September 2007
Headquarters: Seattle
URL: www.bullatv.com
U.S. reach: Available in 26 markets on LATV
Contact: Victor Siegel, CEO Blue Frog Media, (206) 652-4481
Programming: Interactive (mobile to television) music channel targeting bilingual Hispanics.
Canal 24 Horas
Owner: Spanish government
U.S. launch date: 2000
Headquarters: Madrid, Spain
URL: www.rtve.es
U.S. subscribers: 180,000
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: News from Spanish network TVE
Canal 52 MX
Owner: MVS Television
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Mexico City
U.S. subscribers: 5 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: General entertainment
Canal (á)
Owner: Pramer SCA
U.S. launch date: July 2003
Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina
URL: www.canalaonline.com
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Patricia Thompson, VP of affiliate sales and distribution, (54 11) 4778-5400
Programming: Covers film, music, arts, books and culture from Argentina
Canal Sur
Owner: SUR
U.S. launch date: 1991
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.canalsur.com
U.S. subscribers: 2.2 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: News and entertainment from 15 Latin American countries
Caracol TV Internacional
Owner: Caracol Television
U.S. launch date: July 2003
Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia
URL: www.caracoltvinternacional.com
U.S. subscribers: Over 1 million
Contacts: Loic Gosselin, Media Mundi, (786) 245 0572, (786) 246 6715, loic@mediamundi.com.br; Alejandro Bernal (571) 643 0430, abernal@caracoltv.com.co
Programming: News, entertainment and sports.
Cartoon Network (SAP)
Owner: Turner Broadcasting System
U.S. launch date: Oct. 1, 1992
Headquarters: Atlanta
URL: www.cartoonnetwork.com
U.S. subscribers: 89 million
Contact: Michelle Lavender, Turner Network Sales, (404) 827-5335
Programming: Original and contemporary cartoons
Casa Club TV
Owner: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Liberty Global
U.S. launch date: June 2003
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.casaclubtv.com
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Anjelica Cohn, senior VP, advertising sales and new business, MGM Networks Latin America, (305) 648-5225, anjelica@mgmlatino.com
Programming: Home and lifestyle
CB TV Televisión Michoacán
Owner: Medio Entertainment
U.S. launch date: April 2004
Headquarters: Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com
Programming: News and general entertainment from state of Michoacán, Mexico
Centroamerica TV
Owner: Private investors
U.S. launch date: Sept. 15, 2004
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.centroamericatv.tv
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Jesus Aranda, GM, (305) 418-2101, jesus.aranda@centro-americatv.tv
Programming: Central American news, soccer, family entertainment
Cine Latino
Owner: MVS Television
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Mexico City
U.S. subscribers: 2.3 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Contemporary Spanish-language films
Cine Mexicano
Owner: Cine Mexicano LLC
U.S. launch date: November 2004
Headquarters: Florida
Web site: www.cinemexicano.tv
U.S. subscribers: 875,000
Contact: Colleen Glynn, OlympuSAT, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com
Programming: Contemporary Mexican movies, commercial-free network
CNN en Español
Owner: Turner Broadcasting System
U.S. launch date: 1997
Headquarters: Atlanta
U.S. subscribers: 4 million
Contact: Robert Gordillo, (323) 965-3057
Programming: Breaking news, analysis and political coverage.
De Película
Owner: TuTv, a joint venture between Univision and Televisa
U.S. launch date: May 2003
Headquarters: Los Angeles
U.S. subscribers: 1.9 million
Contact: Chris Fager, president, TuTv, (310) 348-3379
Programming: Contemporary and classic Latin movies
De Película Clásico
Owner: TuTv
U.S. launch date: May 2003
Headquarters: Los Angeles
U.S. subscribers: 1.7 million
Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379
Programming: Classic Latin movies
Discovery en Español
Owner: Discovery Communications
U.S. launch date: June 1998
Headquarters: Miami
URL: enespanol.discovery.com
U.S. subscribers: 8 million
Contacts: Luis Silberwasser, senior VP and GM, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks Group, (786) 273-4096; Allan Navarette, VP, U.S. Hispanic networks distribution, affiliate sales and marketing, (240) 662-2856; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694; Mike Van Bergen, VP, local ad sales, (240) 662-2861
Programming: Science, technology, people, places, world cultures and nature
Discovery Familia
Owner: Discovery Communications
U.S. launch date: August 2007
Headquarters: Miami
URL: enespanol.discovery.com
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contacts: Luis Silberwasser, senior VP and GM, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks Group, (786) 273-4096; Allan Navarette, VP, U.S. Hispanic networks distribution, affiliate sales and marketing, (240) 662-2856; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694; Mike Van Bergen, VP, local ad sales, (240) 662-2861
Programming: Children’s fare during the day; lifestyle, food, travel, health and parenting in the evening.
DocTVE
Owner: RTVE
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Madrid
URL: www.rtve.es
U.S. subscribers: 700,000
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Documentaries, biographies and travel
Ecua-TV
Owner: Grupo Isais
U.S. launch date: 2006
Headquarters: Ecuador
URL: www.tctelevision.com
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: News and entertainment from Ecuador
Ecuavisa Internacional
Owner: Corporación Ecuatoriana de Televisión
U.S. launch date: Third quarter 2004
Headquarters: Guayaquil, Ecuador
URL: www.ecuavisa.com
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com
Programming: News, telenovelas, comedy, travel, music, interviews, drama, lifestyle and general entertainment from Ecuador
El Garage TV
Owner: Car’s Multimedia Holding
U.S. launch date: March 2005
Headquarters: Argentina
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Automotive
elgourmet.com
Owner: Pramer SCA
U.S. launch date: July 2003
Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina
URL: www.elgourmet.com
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Patricia Thompson, VP of affiliate sales and distribution, (54 11) 4778-5400
Programming: Cooking, travel and lifestyle
ESPN Deportes
Owner: ESPN
Headquarters: Bristol, Conn.
URL: ESPNdeportes.com
U.S. subscribers: More than 3.3 million Hispanic households
Contact: Lino Garcia, GM, ESPN Deportes, (212) 456-0259
Programming: 24-hour Spanish-language sports network; content also available online, on ESPN Deportes Radio, in the magazine ESPN Deportes La Revista, and mobile via ESPN Deportes Wireless.
EWTN Español
Owner: EWTN Global Catholic Network
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Birmingham, Ala.
URL: www.ewtn.com/spanish
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Walter Cordova, National Marketing Manager, 205-795-5843
Programming: Worldwide Catholic Programming in Spanish
Fox Sports en Español
Owners: HM Capital Partners and News Corp.’s Fox Sports International
U.S. launch date: Nov. 1, 1996
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.foxsportsla.msn.com
U.S. subscribers: Over 13 million
Contact: Sean Riley, senior VP, affiliate sales, (310) 369-0777
Programming: Sports, including soccer, baseball, boxing, lucha libre, etc.
Galavisión
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 1979
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.univision.com
U.S. subscribers: Over 50.3 million cable homes; 7.6 million U.S. Hispanic cable households
Contact: Timothy Spillane, VP, affiliate services, (310) 348-3642
Programming: News, sports and entertainment
GolTV
Owner: Private investors
U.S. launch date: February 2003
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.goltv.tv
U.S. subscribers: 12 million
Contacts: Rodrigo Lombello, COO, (305) 864-9799; Didi Montiel, director of marketing, (786) 866-3925, d.montiel@goltv.tv; Constantino Voulgaris, VP of Programming, (305) 864-9799, consta@goltv.tv; Steve Soule, VP of affiliate sales, (203) 968-1905, s.soule@goltv.tv; Jagdeep Wadhwani, director of ad sales (786) 866-3932, j.wadhwani@goltv.tv
Programming: Soccer matches and international tournaments, news and analysis
HBO Latino
Owner: HBO
U.S. launch date: 2000
Headquarters: New York
URL: www.hbolatino.com
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Steve Davidson, head of affiliate relations, (212) 512-1000
Programming: Movies, events and HBO original series
Hispanic Information & Telecom. Network
Owner: Non-profit organization; Jose Luis Rodriguez, president
U.S. launch date: 1987
Headquarters: New York City
URL: www.hitn.tv
U.S. subscribers: 22 million
Contact: Florentina Balseca, program director, (212) 966-5660
Programming: Educational and cultural
The History Channel en español
Owner: AETN
U.S. launch date: June 2004
Headquarters: New York
URL: www.history.com/espanol
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Marlene Braga, director, Programming, The History Channel en español and History International, (212) 210-9149
Programming: History
HTV
Owner: Turner Broadcasting
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.htv.com
U.S. subscribers: 1.7 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Latin pop music
Infinito
Owner: Turner Broadcasting
U.S. launch date: 2002
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.infinito.com
U.S. subscribers: 400,000
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Focuses on unknown and unexplained phenomena
La Familia Cosmovision
Owner: The Inspiration Networks
U.S. launch date: 2002
Headquarters: Charlotte, N.C.
URL: www.inspnets.com
U.S. subscribers: 400,000
Contacts: Tom Hohman, senior VP of affiliate relations, (704) 525-9800 ext. 4208; Wendy Vinson, senior VP, marketing, (704) 525-9800 ext. 4702
Programming: Family entertainment
Latinoamérica TV
Owner: ACS Global TV
U.S. launch date: April 2004
Headquarters: Montevideo, Uruguay
URL: www.latele.tv
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com
Programming: Regional news, sports (soccer), entertainment, telenovelas, interviews, educational and kids Programming
LATV
Owner: LATV Networks
U.S. launch date: 2001; national launch April 23, 2007
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.latv.com
U.S. subscribers: 11 million
Contact: Starrett Berry, VP, affiliate sales, (310) 943-5288
Programming: Music, lifestyle and entertainment for U.S. bilingual Latino youth
LN: Latele Novela Network
Owner: Latele Novela Network
U.S. launch date: November 2005
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.latelenovela.com
U.S. subscribers: 500,000
Contact: Colleen Glynn, OlympuSAT, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com
Programming: Telenovelas from top Latin American broadcasting companies
MariaVision
Owner: Mariavision Partners
U.S. launch date: 2003
Headquarters: Mexico City
URL: www.mariavision.com.mx
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: (011) 52-33-3770-1800/1810, internacional@maria-vision.com
Programming: Issues related to Catholicism
Mexicanal
Owner: Cablecom & Castalia Communications Partnership
U.S. launch date: August 2005
Headquarters: Atlanta
URL: www.mexicanal.com
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com
Programming: Regional news, sports news, sports (baseball), interviews and debates, music, travel, kids, women’s shows.
Mexico 22
Owner: Mexican government via the Mexican National Council for the Culture and Arts
U.S. launch date: April 2004
Headquarters: Mexico City
URL: www.22mexico.tv
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com
Programming: Movies, cultural, entertainment, music, interviews, travel, documentaries and art and entertainment news.
MI CINE
Owner: Mi Cine, S.A. de C.V.
U.S. launch date: TBD
Headquarters: Mexico City
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com
Programming: Mexican Movies
MTV Tr3s
Owner: MTV Networks
U.S. launch date: Sept. 25, 2006
Headquarters: New York
URL: www.mtvtr3s.com
U.S. subscribers: Over 28 million
Contact: Lucia Ballas-Traynor, senior VP and GM, (212) 846-5264
Programming: Music and other entertainment for Latino youth
mun2
Owner: Telemundo Network
U.S. launch date: 2001
Headquarters: Universal City, Calif.
URL: www.hellomun.com or www.holamun2.com
U.S. subscribers: About 17 million homes
Contact: Affiliate relations, (201) 735-3600.
Programming: Latino general entertainment
NDTV The Dominican Channel
Owner: Nexus International Broadcasting
U.S. launch date: April 2004
Headquarters: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com
Programming: Entertainment, music, news, interviews, food, kids, astrology and educational fare
Nicktoons Network (SAP)
Owner: Viacom
U.S. launch date: May 1, 2002
Headquarters: New York
URL: www.nicktoonsnetwork.com
U.S. subscribers: 48 million
Contact: Keith Dawkins, VP and general manager, Nicktoons Network, (212)-654-6885, keith.dawkins@nick.com
Programming: Animation
Once Mexico
Owner: Mexican Government
U.S. launch date: April 2004
Headquarters: Mexico City
URL: www.ocetv.ipn.mx
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contacts: Mark Henderson, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, (877) 728-6391, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com
Programming: News, kids, entertainment, lifestyle, food, interviews, cultural, music, travel, entertainment, short films and documentary fare
Playboy en Español
Owner: Playboy TV International
U.S. launch date: 2000
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.playboytv.com
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Gary Rosenson, senior VP, sales and affiliate marketing, (323) 276-4360.
Programming: Adult, erotic
Puma TV
Owner: El Puma Television
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Venezuela
URL: www.pumatv.net
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Colleen Glynn, OlympuSAT, (631) 471-5846
Programming: Music and entertainment
Real Madrid TV
Owner: Schramm Sports & Entertainment in association with SCP Worldwide
U.S. launch: January 2008
Headquarters: New York
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Joseph Schramm, president, (212) 983-0219, jschramm@schrammnyc.com
Programming: Soccer matches, news, sports highlights, and exclusive content about soccer team Real Madrid
Ritmoson Latino
Owner: TuTv
U.S. launch date: May 2003
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.esmas.com/ritmosonlatino
U.S. subscribers: 280,000
Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379
Programming: Latin music and lifestyle
Sí TV
Owner: Private investment group
U.S. launch date: February 2004
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.sitv.com
U.S. subscribers: Over 15 million
Contacts: Lisa Delligatti, senior VP, affiliate sales, (202) 237-0625
Programming: English-language fare, targeting Latinos 18-34
Sol VOD
Owner: Schramm Sports & Entertainment
U.S. launch date: Sept. 1, 2005
Headquarters: New York
U.S. subscribers: Passes 5 million digital households
Contact: Joseph Schramm, president, (212) 983-0219, jschramm@schrammnyc.com
Programming: Spanish language Movies from Latin America and Spain; Spanish-language animation from Spain
Sorpresa!
Owner: Juniper Content
U.S. launch date: March 2003
Headquarters: Fort Worth, Texas and New York
URL: www.sorpresatv.com
U.S. subscribers: 900,000
Contact: (817) 222-1234 or info@sopresatv.com
Programming: Children’s
SuperCanal Caribe
Owner: NA
U.S. launch date: NA
Headquarters: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: (809) 531-3333; fax: (809) 473-6666
Programming: Entertainment and news from the Dominican Republic
SUR MEX
U.S. launch date: 2005
Owner: SUR Corp.
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.canalsur.com
U.S. subscribers: 1 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: News and entertainment from regional stations in Mexico
SUR Perú
Owner: SUR Corp.
U.S. launch date: 2005
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.canalsur.com
U.S. subscribers: 1 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: News and entertainment from Peru
TBN Enlace USA
Owner: Trinity Broadcasting Network/Enlace
U.S. launch date: 2002
Headquarters: Dallas
URL: www.tbnenlaceusa.com
U.S. subscribers: 3.5 million
Contact: Bob Higley, TBN Networks, (972) 313-9500
Programming: Inspirational
Telefe International
Owner: Television Federal
U.S. launch date: 2001
Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina
U.S. subscribers: 1 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: General entertainment
TeleFórmula
Owner: TeleFormula S.A. de C.V.
U.S. launch date: 2002.
Headquarters: Mexico City
URL: www.radioformula.com.mx
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: News, sports and entertainment
TeleFutura
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 2002
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.univision.com
U.S. reach: 89% of U.S. Hispanic Households
Contact: Timothy Spillane, VP, affiliate services, (310) 348-3642
Programming: General entertainment
Telehit
Owner: TuTv
U.S. launch date: May 2003
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.esmas.com/telehit/
U.S. subscribers: 1.8 million
Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379
Programming: Spanish and English urban music and lifestyle
Telemundo
Owner: NBC Universal
U.S. launch date: 1987
Headquarters: Hialeah, Fla.
URL: www.telemundoyahoo.com
U.S. reach: 93% of Hispanic households
Contact: Steve Mandala, senior VP, sales and marketing, Telemundo and NBC Universal Networks, (212) 664-3599
Programming: General entertainment
Telemundo Puerto Rico
Owner: Telemundo Network
U.S. launch date: February 2005
Headquarters: Hialeah, Fla.
URL: www.telemundo.com
U.S. reach: 3.2 million
Contact: Antoinette Zel, executive senior VP, network strategy, (305) 889-7206
Programming: General entertainment from Telemundo’s Puerto Rico station, WKAQ
Toon Disney (SAP)
Owner: Disney-ABC Television Group
U.S. launch date: April 18, 1998
Headquarters: Burbank, Calif.
URL: psc.disney.go.com/abcnetworks/toondisney
U.S. subscribers: 61 million
Contact: Tricia Wilber, executive VP, Disney Media Advertising Sales and Marketing Group, (212) 782-0686
Programming: Animation
TuVisión
Owner: Pappas Telecasting
U.S. launch date: July 2007
Headquarters: Visalia, CA
URL: www.pappastv.com
U.S. reach: Initially five Pappas stations in Houston, Sacramento, Reno, Omaha and Sioux City; growing to 40% of Hispanic homes in 2008.
Contact: Harry Pappas, chairman and CEO, Dennis Davis, president and COO, (559) 733-7800
Programming: General entertainment
TV Chile
Owner: A subsidiary of Television Nacional de Chile (TVN)
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Santiago, Chile
URL: www.tvchile.cl
U.S. subscribers: 2.2 million
Contact: Colleen Glynn, OlympuSAT, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com
Programming: Family entertainment
TV Colombia
Owner: Latinamerican Television
U.S. launch date: 2003
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.tvcolombia.com
U.S. subscribers: 1.5 million
Contact: Colleen Glynn, OlympuSAT, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com
Programming: Entertainment, news and children’s fare
TVE Internacional
Owner: Spanish government
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Madrid
URL: www.rtve.es
U.S. subscribers: 2.3 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: General interest
TV Venezuela
Owner: SUR Corp.
U.S. launch date: 2005
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.canalsur.com
U.S. subscribers: 1 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Entertainment and news from Venezuela
TyC Sports International Channel
Owner: Tele Red Imágen S.A. (Grupo Clarín, 50%; Torneos y Competencias, 50%)
U.S. launch date: March 2003
Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina
URL: www.tycsports.com
U.S. subscribers: About 1 million
Contacts: Rafael Pizarro, international sales manager; Eduardo Moro, assistant manager, (5411) 4300-3531/3534, fax: (5411) 4379-4047
Programming: All Sports
Univision
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 1961
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.univision.com
U.S. reach: 99% of U.S. Hispanic Households
Contact: Timothy Spillane, VP, affiliate services, (310) 348-3642
Programming: Sports, news and general entertainment
VeneMovies
Owner: Venevision International
U.S. launch date: September 2006
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.venemovies.com
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contacts: Alejandro Parisca, VeneMovies GM, (305) 442-3411, aparisca@cisneros.com; José Antonio Espinal, jespinal@cisneros.com
Programming: Top contemporary, award-winning films in Spanish from all Spanish-speaking countries and Latino film-related events in the U.S. and Spanish-speaking countries.
V-me
Owner: V-me Media
U.S. launch date: March 2007
Headquarters: New York City
URL: VmeTV.com
U.S. reach: 20% total U.S. TV households; 30% of U.S. Hispanic TV homes
Contact: Carmen M. DiRienzo, president, (212) 560-2054
Programming: Spanish-language pre-school, lifestyle, factual, current affairs, movies and specials for U.S. Latino families.
WAPA-America
Owner: InterMedia Partners
U.S. launch date: 2004
Headquarters: New York City
URL: www.wapaamerica.com
U.S. subscribers: About 1,500,000
Contact: Richard Taub, distribution consultant, (646) 330-4574
Programming: Live local news and weather from Puerto Rico; Caribbean-produced current and classic entertainment shows
NA: Not available
SOURCE: The list was compiled by George Winslow from networks. Data as of Sept. 14, 2007. English-language networks with SAP feeds are included. Listings without a URL indicate the network does not have a Web site for its U.S. service. Some networks did not respond to requests for information, and only their main number is listed. Networks that did not have a functioning e-mail address or phone number listed on their Web sites were not included.
