GSN To Try Its Hand at Poker

GSN is putting its cards on the table with High Stakes Poker, premiering Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The 13-episode series (each installment an hour long) lives up to its title, with a minimum buy-in of $100,000. High Stakes features a mix of poker-world professionals and other elite players. Each episode was filmed at the Golden Nugget casino in Las Vegas.

The series will be hosted by former New York columnist and TV host A.J. Benza and Welcome Back Kotter’s Gabe Kaplan, a world-class poker player himself.

Executive-produced by Henry Orenstein of HSOR, L.L.C., High Stakes will also throw in a bit of reality, as the cameras go behind the scenes and follow the lives of each player.