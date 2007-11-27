GSN Picks Up How Much Is Enough

GSN picked up How Much Is Enough, a game show that features four contestants competing against a “‘money clock’ to win the most cash, without being the greediest.”

The network picked up 40 episodes of the half-hour game show, which will be hosted by actor Corbin Bernsen, making his game-show-hosting debut.

The show is produced by BBC Worldwide America, which produces Dancing with the Stars and the upcoming Clash of the Choirs on NBC and Dance War for ABC.

“This is a tremendously engaging concept, the first show to be fully developed by our U.K.-based in-house format-development team under Ben Hall,” said Paul Telegdy, executive vice president of content and production for BBC Worldwide America. “It conjures up such a heightened atmosphere of tension and anticipation recognized to be a crucial element of today’s massively popular game shows.”

How Much Is Enough will debut on GSN Tuesday, Jan. 8, and the network will air new episodes Tuesday-Saturday at 9 p.m.