GSN picks Coleman, porn star

Former child star Gary Coleman and porn star Mary Carey are two gubernatorial candidates who will participate in Game Show Network's Who Wants to be Governor of California? The Debating Game.

In a sample debate last week to help pick the players, the candidates were asked questions such as, "What is the state fossil of California: a) the saber-tooth cat; b) the woolly mammoth; or c) Joan Rivers? Coleman correctly tapped the toothy tiger.

Another was, "How do you spell Schwarzenegger." Neither could.

The show, which will air on GSN Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. EST/PST, will also repeat several times Oct. 7, when the recall election is scheduled.

Kennedy (she does not use a first name), former MTV: Music Television VJ and host of GSN's Friend or Foe, will host. GSN will announce three more contestants over the next few weeks.

The winner of the debate will get $21,200, the maximum campaign contribution allowable under California law.

GSN president Rich Cronin said the network is specifically looking for "certifiably certified candidates," celebrities and underdogs. "This is for entertainment purposes only," he added.