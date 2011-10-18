GSN Names Introcaso-Davis Executive VP of Programming

Game Show Network

(GSN) has named Amy Introcaso-Davis executive vice president of

programming, effective Nov. 1.

In this role, Introcaso-Davis

will be responsible for growing GSN's target demo of adult women through the development

and acquisition of programming. She will work out of the Los Angeles office and

report directly to David Goldhill, GSN's president and CEO.

"Amy has an impressive track record of creating

phenomenally successful and culturally relevant content," said Goldhill. "We're

particularly pleased to have her join GSN in a year when we've substantially

increased our original programming and acquired some exciting series to engage

our audience. Amy's creative vision and leadership will be critical as we

continue to enhance our programming choices for our viewers."

Introcaso-Davis joins GSN from NBCUniversal's Oxygen

Media, where she served as senior VP of original programming and

development, and Bravo, as senior VP of development and production.

