GSN Names Introcaso-Davis Executive VP of Programming
Game Show Network
(GSN) has named Amy Introcaso-Davis executive vice president of
programming, effective Nov. 1.
In this role, Introcaso-Davis
will be responsible for growing GSN's target demo of adult women through the development
and acquisition of programming. She will work out of the Los Angeles office and
report directly to David Goldhill, GSN's president and CEO.
"Amy has an impressive track record of creating
phenomenally successful and culturally relevant content," said Goldhill. "We're
particularly pleased to have her join GSN in a year when we've substantially
increased our original programming and acquired some exciting series to engage
our audience. Amy's creative vision and leadership will be critical as we
continue to enhance our programming choices for our viewers."
Introcaso-Davis joins GSN from NBCUniversal's Oxygen
Media, where she served as senior VP of original programming and
development, and Bravo, as senior VP of development and production.
