GSN Honors Bob Barker

GSN will pay tribute to Bob Barker, longtime host of The Price Is Right, with a special slate of programming May 15th-19th featuring the legendary game show host. GSN will feature Barker on a number of classic game shows, including I’ve Got A Secret, Family Feud, Match Game, and Tattletales. Barker announced late last year that after 35 years, this season of The Price Is Right will be his last.

“Bob Barker has been a welcome and constant fixture in American households for a half century,” said Rich Cronin, President and CEO, GSN. “We wanted to take this opportunity to reflect on his life-spanning career in a way that only GSN can - it’s our way of congratulating him on the most extraordinary career in the game show world.”

GSN will dedicate one night of their PlayMania programming block to Barker, including an episode of Quiznation hosted by Price Is Right staffer Jeff Thisted, who will give insight into the behind the scenes goings-on of the show.

GSN will also take the tribute multiplatform, with GSN.com featuring an interactive poll on who viewers think should take Bob’s place on The Price Is Right. GSN.com will also feature exclusive broadband video of Barker, as well as well-wishes from fans.

The salute will conclude Saturday, May 19th, with Game Show Countdown: Top 10 Hosts, followed by two classic episodes of I’ve Got A Secret and Tattletales featuring Barker.