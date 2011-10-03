GSN Hires Top Marketer

GSN has hired longtime entertainment executive Stephen Croncota as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Croncota, who had marketing and programming positions at E!, Style and Cartoon Network before working in the fashion industry, reports to GSN CEO David Goldhill.

The top marketing post at the network had been vacant for several months after former top marketer Dale Hopkins became EVP of affiliate distribution at the 75-million-subscriber network, which is owned by DirecTV and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Goldhill said in a release: "Stephen has demonstrated an ability to take brands to their next level, and maximize their relevance across multiple platforms. As we continue to grow our ratings and original programming, Stephen will play an essential role."

