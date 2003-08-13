GSN enters Calif. governor race
Game Show Network Friday will reveal the contestants for its gubernatorial
game-show special, Who Wants to Be Governor of California: The Debating
Game.
GSN is looking for offbeat candidates like former child star Gary Coleman (it
has a couple of hundred to choose from).
The one-hour debate/spoof will air Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. EST. The winner will get
a campaign contribution of $21,200, the maximum corporate contribution allowed
by California law.
The network is also planning election updates that will air leading up to the
debate, and it is currently scouting for a political correspondent.
The special will be produced by Mindless Entertainment, with Mark Cronin --
who executive-produces GSN original Cram -- serving as executive
producer.
