GSN Announces High Stakes Poker Premiere
By Alex Weprin
GSN announced that season four of High Stakes Poker will premiere Monday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m.
Unlike most of the other poker shows on television, High Stakes Poker forgoes the tournament formula to present a high-stakes cash game instead. Each player has to “buy in” with at least $100,000 of their own money. Starting with the Nov. 5 episode, the buy-in will be raised to $500,000.
Among the poker pros playing in the upcoming season will be Phil Hellmuth, returning after a two-season hiatus, as well as Daniel Negreanu, Doyle Brunson, Phil Laak, Antonio Esfandiari and Mike “The Mouth” Matusow.
Gabe Kaplan and A.J. Benza will host the program and provide commentary.
