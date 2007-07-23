GSN Announces Final Grand Slam Player Rankings

GSN has released the final bracket and seeding order for their upcoming quiz show Grand Slam.





The show, which will pit 16 of the top game show winners in US history head to head had previously announced that Jeopardy! superstars Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter would be appearing on the show, along with Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? winners Kevin Olmstead and John Carpenter.





In the premiere episode, which will air August 4th at 7PM, Jennings, the #2 seed, will face off against the #15 seed Victor Lee, who was on the winning team at this years World Series of Pop Culture, which aired its season finale last weekend.





The player field was ranked by their total prize money won on previous game shows. Dennis Miller and Amanda Byram host, Pat Kiernan of NY1 News and the World Series of Pop Culture will act as the questioner.





The final player rankings are below.



#1 Brad Rutter: Won the “Jeopardy Tournament of Champions, Million Dollar Masters and Ultimate Tournament of Champions.” $3.255 million





#2 Ken Jennings: 74 game winning streak on “Jeopardy,” “Jeopardy Ultimate Tournament of Champions,” “1 vs. 100.” $3,020,700





#3 Kevin Olmstead: Appeared on both “Jeopardy” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” where he won the biggest single prize ever $2.18 million. $2.207 million





#4 Ed Toutant: Also appeared on both “Jeopardy” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” where he won $1.86 million. $1.871 million





#5 David Legler: 14-month reign as TV’s richest quiz show winner after appearing on “Twenty-One” in 2000.



$1.765 million





#6 John Carpenter: First winner of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. $1.25 million





#7 Rahim Oberholtzer: Won over a million on “Twenty-One.” $1.12 million





#8 Nancy Christy: Only woman to win $1 million on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” $1.0 million





#9 Ogi Ogas: He created software to help him study for Millionaire and still kicks himself for not answering the million dollar question because he knew the answer. $500,000





#10 Phyllis Harris: Numerous game show appearances: Card Sharks, Scrabble, Trivia Trap, Wheel of Fortune, Super Greed and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” $497,150





#11 Thom McKee: After appearing on “Tic Tac Dough” for a record 46 days in 1980, held television game show record of consecutive wins for many years. $312,700



#12 Frank Spangenberg: A lieutenant in the NYPD, was the first to win over $100,000 on five days of shows on “Jeopardy.” $269,596





#13 Leszek Pawlowicz: Appeared on “Jeopardy” plus the “Tournament of Champions” and “Ultimate Tournament of Champions” in addition to “Win Ben Stein’s Money” and “History IQ.” $194,700





#14 Michelle Kitt: The biggest winner on the US version of the “ The Weakest Link”. $107,500





#15 Victor Lee: On winning team at 2007 "World Series of Pop Culture" $83,333





#16 Amy Kelly: Biggest winner on GSN’s "Lingo". $20,500



