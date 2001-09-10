Grushow to oversee Fox Kids

Sandy Grushow is adding the beleaguered Fox Kids Network to his domain.

The Fox Kids Network, which encompasses the two-hour weekday block and Saturday morning kids lineup on Fox, had formerly been run by Fox Family Worldwide. But as part of the Fox Family Channel deal, Fox is regaining control of the kid's block, which it originally launched in fall 1990. Fox Kids was spun off in News Corp.'s joint venture Fox Family Worldwide with Saban in 1996.

The future of Fox's kids block is uncertain after this season, as many of the network's affiliates have been trying to dump it for several years. This season, at the request of affiliates, Fox Kids' weekday block will air from 2-4 p.m. ET/PT, an hour earlier than last season.

- Joe Schlosser