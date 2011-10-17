Gruden Extends With 'Monday Night Football'

Monday Night Football analyst Jon Gruden has re-upped as an analyst with ESPN for five more years, keeping him in the booth and off the sidelines, where as a head coach he led the Oakland Raiders for three years and took the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers to a Super Bowl win -- against his former team.

He is teamed in the booth with Mike Tirico and Ron "Jaws" Jaworski.

In addition to his NFL duties, including coverage of the NFL draft and Super Bowl week, Gruden has handled some college Bowl games, including the Rose Bowl and Orange Bowl, as well as a couple of national championships.