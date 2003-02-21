Groups unite to plug analog `reconversion'

After months of bickering with information-technology and tech types over ways to stop illegal

Internet distribution of digital programming content, Hollywood and broadcasters

are trying a cooperative approach.

To stop viewers from circumventing copy protections by reconverting digital

content to analog and back to digital, the various industries have formed the

Analog Reconversion Discussion Group.

It has had one negotiating success already: Tired of snickers generated by

calls to "plug the analog hole," the group agreed that "reconversion" is a

better term.

Dubbed "Ar-dog," a reference to its acronym, the group is modeled on the

Broadcast Protection Discussion Group that agreed to disagree over the broadcast

flag copy-protection scheme.

ARDG's first meeting was two weeks ago; the next is March 5 in Los

Angeles.