Groups Pressure FCC to Back Off Media Ownership Vote

Civil rights groups, media activists and unions will try to

put renewed pressure on the FCC to back off a vote on its quadrennial review of

media ownership rules until it has sufficiently studied the impact of proposed

changes on women and minorities.





On Wednesday, representatives of the Leadership Conference

on Civil and Human Rights, Newspaper Guild/CWA, Free Press and others will hold

a teleconference to urge the commission to "stop its rush to lift

longstanding media ownership limits."





FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has circulated an order that

according to multiple sources would loosen the newspaper/TV station cross-ownership

ban along the lines of an effort by his Republican predecessor, Kevin Martin;

remove restrictions on newspaper/radio station cross-ownership; lift the ban on

TV station/radio cross-ownership, but also make some joint sales agreements

subject to the local ownership caps.





The groups have already written the chairman expressing

their concern that it would be premature to vote until it analyzes the impact

on women and minorities, as instructed by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in

remanding the rules back to the FCC.