Groups to gather at TVB

Five major broadcast-station groups will hold management meetings in New York

in tandem with the Television Bureau of Advertising's 2003 Annual Marketing

Conference April 15.

They are ABC, Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., LIN Television Corp., E.W. Scripps Co. and Tribune Broadcasting, possibly joined by some other

groups.

For the second straight year, the TVB will hold its conference at The Javits Center in partnership with the New York Auto Show.