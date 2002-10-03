Groups to gather at TVB
Five major broadcast-station groups will hold management meetings in New York
in tandem with the Television Bureau of Advertising's 2003 Annual Marketing
Conference April 15.
They are ABC, Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., LIN Television Corp., E.W. Scripps Co. and Tribune Broadcasting, possibly joined by some other
groups.
For the second straight year, the TVB will hold its conference at The Javits Center in partnership with the New York Auto Show.
