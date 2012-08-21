GroupM Next Reports Increase in Showrooming, But Finds Ways to Influence In-Store Purchases

While GroupM Next's

just-released survey of 1,000 shoppers from across the country shows 45% of retail-store

customers will walk out and complete their purchase online for a discount as

low as 2.5%, there are ways for retailers to tip the scales in their favor and

get some of those customers to buy the items in the store.





Showrooming is the

relatively new and growing habit of consumers conducting price comparisons on a

mobile device while in a store, and then leaving to purchase the item online at

a lower price. But the report by GroupM Next says there are ways for retailers

to combat showrooming, and particular demographics of consumers who are not

influenced by those practices.





When a retailer can

communicate a "must-have-now" aspect to a consumer's brand purchase,

it can combat some aspect of showrooming, the survey says. That's why it's

important to have sales associates throughout the store to help answer customer

questions and tout the products and convenience of just carrying them out of

the store. The survey found that smaller products with a greater

sense of urgency on behalf of the consumer, like headphones, will likely be

purchased in-store, while larger, heavier items are more prone to showrooming.





The survey shows

that customers who interact with an in-store sales associate are 12.5% more

likely to purchase in-store. And if the retailer can stay within 5% of the

online price, nearly half of the potential showroomers will choose to complete

their purchases in the store.





The GroupM Next

report says several retailers are taking steps to enhance in-store customer

experiences. Target is offering more in-store exclusive items, while Wal-Mart

is giving customers easy access to in-store coupons and lower prices on its

mobile app to encourage shoppers to showroom within the store in a more

controlled way.





Best Buy is starting

to explore opening stores that focus on small items like tablets and e-readers,

rather than big-ticket items like TVs. Macy's and Nordstrom are integrating

their online and offline inventories so that customers can make sure a store

has their item in stock and if not, that the item can be shipped from a

different store location.





The survey indicates

that the practice of showrooming is growing and is not just a fad. The average

showroomer profile includes younger consumers, primarily female, who frequently

shop online and earn a lower income. And overall, 43.7% of those surveyed said

they use a mobile device inside a store to assist in shopping.





But there are also

the marginal showroomers that retailers can target. Those sensitive to pricing,

but can be influenced to stay in-store to make the purchase are 90% male, with

an average age of 52 and a median income of $60,000; 98% also have some college

or higher education. Of the marginal showroomers, 55% buy online once per month,

21% buy online once per week and 11% buy more than once per week.





GroupM Next director

of research Patrick Monteleone says, "Nearly 10% of purchasers we surveyed

chose to complete their purchase in-store, no matter the price discount offered

[online]. They key for marketers is to identify the next 10%; the group of

customers that are sensitive to price, but can be swayed to stay

in-store."





The GroupM Next

report says "the store was once the final destination for purchases by

consumers. Now it is becoming another step along the journey."



