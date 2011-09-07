GroupM Names Kristick Global CEO of Entertainment & Sports Partnerships
GroupM named John Kristick as its global CEO of entertainment & sports partnerships (ESP) on Wednesday.
Aside
from building and maintaining relationships with GroupM's worldwide
clients, which include professional sports teams, major sports leagues
and rights holders, Kristick will work closely with GroupM ESP regional
managers Bryce Townsend (North America) and Mike Rich (Asia).
Kristick
will also work with Marcus John, Sean Jefferson and Jeremy Clarke --
the sports marketing and partnership leaders for GroupM agencies
MediaCom, Mindshare, and MEC, respectively.
"We
are delighted that John has chosen to join GroupM to help us accelerate
our rapidly growing capabilities in sports marketing," Irwin Gotlieb,
GroupM's global CEO, said in making the announcement. "His level of
global experience will bring a new dimension to our company's offerings
in this rapidly expanding field."
Kristick
comes to GroupM from Premier Partnerships, a sports and entertainment
marketing firm, where he served as a managing director.
Kristick
added: "I look forward to working with major brands and rights holders
around the world to create the strongest possible partnerships that
recognize today's trends and deliver the sophistication that marketers
and consumers demand. I look forward to working with the entire GroupM
network of agencies and clients on projects that set new standards for
excellence."
