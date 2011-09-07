GroupM Names Kristick Global CEO of Entertainment & Sports Partnerships

GroupM named John Kristick as its global CEO of entertainment & sports partnerships (ESP) on Wednesday.

from building and maintaining relationships with GroupM's worldwide

clients, which include professional sports teams, major sports leagues

and rights holders, Kristick will work closely with GroupM ESP regional

managers Bryce Townsend (North America) and Mike Rich (Asia).

Kristick

will also work with Marcus John, Sean Jefferson and Jeremy Clarke --

the sports marketing and partnership leaders for GroupM agencies

MediaCom, Mindshare, and MEC, respectively.

"We

are delighted that John has chosen to join GroupM to help us accelerate

our rapidly growing capabilities in sports marketing," Irwin Gotlieb,

GroupM's global CEO, said in making the announcement. "His level of

global experience will bring a new dimension to our company's offerings

in this rapidly expanding field."

Kristick

comes to GroupM from Premier Partnerships, a sports and entertainment

marketing firm, where he served as a managing director.

Kristick

added: "I look forward to working with major brands and rights holders

around the world to create the strongest possible partnerships that

recognize today's trends and deliver the sophistication that marketers

and consumers demand. I look forward to working with the entire GroupM

network of agencies and clients on projects that set new standards for

excellence."